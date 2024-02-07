LoanSnap Breaks New Ground as the First Mortgage Company to Enter Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program

News provided by

LoanSnap, Inc

07 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanSnap, the inventor of SMART Loans, LoanFlow and a trailblazer in the industry, today announced a groundbreaking development in the financial industry: It is the first mortgage company ever to be accepted into Visa's prestigious Fintech Fast Track program. This unparalleled achievement marks a significant milestone in the mortgage industry, positioning LoanSnap at the forefront of fintech innovation.

By joining Visa's Fintech Fast Track program, LoanSnap stands at the vanguard of a financial revolution, leveraging Visa's vast network and resources to enhance its unique SMART Loan offerings. This inclusion not only validates LoanSnap's pioneering technology but also paves the way for transformative changes in how consumers get a mortgage. Imagine the proceeds from your SMART Loan being sent to your eligible Visa debit card in near real-time1 after signing your loan paperwork.

Karl Jacob, CEO and co-founder of LoanSnap, shared his excitement: "Being the first mortgage company to join Visa's Fintech Fast Track program is a powerful endorsement of our innovative and customer first approach at LoanSnap. This collaboration is a game-changer for us and the industry at large. It propels our mission to simplify financial decision-making and strengthens our commitment to enhancing financial stability and convenience for our customers."

LoanSnap's selection for this program reflects its exceptional strides in integrating advanced AI and machine learning to reshape the mortgage lending process. The company's platform, www.goloansnap.com, is designed to provide a personalized and holistic view of a consumer's financial health.

The collaboration with Visa will accelerate LoanSnap's ability to scale its cutting-edge solutions - offering a smart,  efficient mortgage process nationwide. The first step will be delivering the proceeds from a home loan directly to an eligible Visa Debit Card enabled by Visa Direct's push-to-card capability.  The integration of Visa Direct capabilities will further streamline LoanSnap's services, offering consumers a seamless, secure, and expedient financing experience.

"Achieving this industry first is a testament to LoanSnap's innovative spirit and commitment to redefining the mortgage space," said Jim Schinella, SVP and Global Head of Digital Partnerships, Visa. "We are thrilled to support LoanSnap in their journey and are excited about the potential impact of this collaboration  on consumers and the broader financial ecosystem."

This milestone is a bold step forward for LoanSnap, reinforcing its role as an innovator and leader in the mortgage industry. With Visa's support, LoanSnap is set to expand its influence, bringing smarter, faster, more accessible financial solutions to homeowners across the United States.

About LoanSnap
LoanSnap is at the forefront of fintech innovation, dedicated to improving American financial health through advanced technology. The company specializes in SMART Loan solutions, offering personalized insights to empower consumers in their financial decisions. The company also created LoanFlow which empowers mortgage companies and independent loan officers to offer SMART Loans to their customers. For more information, visit www.goloansnap.com. For press inquiries please contact [email protected]

1 Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region.

SOURCE LoanSnap, Inc

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.