LoanWorks, Inc. Named As The First AngelAi Mortgage Broker

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanWorks, Inc. today announced that it has become the first mortgage broker to fully integrate AngelAi into its core operating platform at the foundational workflow level, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-powered lending. Leveraging AngelAi's $119 Billion intellectual property asset portfolio valuation, this category-defining achievement further bridges the gap between fintech innovation and real-world impact.

Troy Kennedy, CEO, LoanWorks, Inc. LoanWorks is Expanding to Serve Customers Nationwide.

'Fully integrated' means AngelAi is embedded directly into LoanWorks' core mortgage ecosystem, powering end-to-end cycles including Sales, Fulfilment, Communications, and Compliance as part of the daily loan origination process, rather than functioning as a standalone or bolt-on tool. Unlike surface-level applications, AngelAi is built directly into LoanWorks' operational workflows, performing in real-time to enable greater effectiveness and efficiency while amplifying the human element essential to responsible lending. This marks a shift from AI as a tool to AI as an operating infrastructure.

"This strategic integration represents a fundamental shift in how a mortgage brokerage can operate," said Troy Kennedy, CEO of LoanWorks. "By embedding AngelAi directly into our core workflows, we're removing friction from the loan process and providing our Loan Officers with industry-leading capability without legacy enterprise-level complexity. Technology handles the heavy lifting behind the scenes, so our people can focus on guiding borrowers, building relationships, and delivering better outcomes."

What This Means for LoanWorks

For LoanWorks, this approach strengthens effectiveness and predictability while reducing burden and expense throughout the origination process by bringing intelligence closer to live production needs in a groundbreaking way. This innovative strategy enabled early profitability and rapid growth, making LoanWorks the second-largest broker by purchase volume for Sun West in its first full year. It now positions LoanWorks to scale further while preserving its commitment to service quality, fair lending, and human expertise as market and regulatory conditions evolve.

By pairing this AI-native platform with experienced mortgage professionals, LoanWorks empowers Loan Officers with exceptional capability, a differentiated value proposition, and an elevated user experience. With the development of internal best practices that amplify human insight with artificial intelligence, Loan Officers are better equipped to operate efficiently and maximize human-centered lending results.

"True innovation in mortgage lending happens when technology is designed into the fabric of a company, not layered on top of it," said Pavan Agarwal, Founder and CEO of AngelAi and Celligence International. "Troy Kennedy recognized early that AI adoption is optimized when integrated at the core operating level. That decision is what enables technology to increase productivity, expand consumer access, and enhance human expertise that drives trust in lending. What distinguishes LoanWorks is bold leadership that moved beyond experimentation to become our first AngelAi Mortgage Broker, exemplifying our belief that 'Ai Brokers are the Best.'"

What This Means for AngelAi

The integration with LoanWorks validates AngelAi as infrastructure rather than a standalone technology in the wholesale channel. Applying the platform directly within brokerage workflows demonstrates how artificial intelligence can be applied at scale to support efficiency, transparency, and compliance in real production environments.

This collaboration reflects AngelAi's focus on enabling modern mortgage operations within the broker channel, where flexibility must coexist with regulatory rigor and disciplined execution.

"We're reaching a point where AI in mortgage lending has to move beyond experimentation and into execution," said David Lykken, Founder, President, and Chief Transformational Officer of Transformational Mortgage Solutions. "When this technology is engrained in brokerage operations, it stops being a talking point and starts becoming a competitive advantage. That shift not only strengthens broker platforms but also changes how Loan Officers operate—freeing them to focus more on advising borrowers and building relationships. Brokers who adapt early will be far better positioned for what comes next."

What This Means for the Mortgage Industry

This architected use of AI signals a shift away from isolated tools toward infrastructure-level intelligence that supports scalability and consistency across the lending process. For the broker channel, this evolution delivers enterprise-level capabilities without sacrificing independence or flexibility.

As AI-driven systems assume more administrative and analytical responsibilities, Loan Officers can focus more on advisory work and relationship management. Firms that modernize around this model are better positioned to attract talent, meet rising borrower expectations, and adapt to ongoing market and regulatory change.

About LoanWorks

LoanWorks is an innovative, fintech-optimized mortgage broker redefining how home loans are originated, fulfilled, and supported. By augmenting human insights with artificial intelligence (HI × AI) that amplifies expertise and execution, LoanWorks delivers a more efficient, effective, and enjoyable lending experience for borrowers, real estate partners, and Loan Officers.

LoanWorks offers a broad range of mortgage solutions across the U.S. market. Headquartered in San Diego, California, LoanWorks is committed to innovation, responsible lending, and expanding access to modern mortgage solutions, helping Loan Officers and Mortgage Brokerages to align with AngelAi. Together, we are forging the future of finance.

For more information, visit LoanWorks.ai .

About AngelAi

AngelAi is the flagship fintech AI platform developed by Celligence LLC, the parent company behind its creation and long-term funding. Much like Alphabet serves as the holding company for Google, Celligence is the strategic parent to AngelAi, and has an intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents that have been valued at $119 Billion.

AngelAi's mission is to make "Ai You Can Bank On®" a reality for everyone, bringing fairness, speed, and transparency to financial services. Nothing Is Beyond Reach® with AngelAi's empathetic technology.

Puerto Rico based, Celligence has engineered a novel AI foundational model that is composed of evolving and self-generating neural cells, which come together to solve complex problems in real time – a Transactional Language Model (TLM). Unlike black-box generative models, AngelAi's architecture is deterministic and explainable, delivering 100% trusted, verifiable answers in high-stakes domains like lending. The platform's capabilities span mortgage lending, personal finance, credit, blockchain and more; all delivered through an intuitive conversational AI user interface.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Billianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

LoanWorks, Inc. | NMLS #2506079 | Equal Housing Opportunity

