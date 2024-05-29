LOBBY CLUB Develops Comprehensive Reform Plan to Balance Power Branches in Ukraine

WASHINGTON and KYIV, Ukraine, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOBBY CLUB has introduced a detailed reform concept aimed at balancing power among Ukraine's governmental branches. This initiative addresses vulnerabilities highlighted by the U.S. State Department, which noted issues within Ukraine's governance system.

The 2023 Human Rights Report by the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor identified significant challenges in the separation of powers between Ukraine's executive and judicial branches. These challenges have resulted in courts that are inefficient and prone to political influence and corruption, leading to low public trust in the judiciary.

Kateryna Odarchenko, Founder & CEO of LOBBY CLUB's Washington office and an expert in political management, attributes these issues to systemic imbalances in power distribution. She explains that although the Cabinet of Ministers is constitutionally the highest executive body, the President's Office wields considerable influence over both executive and legislative activities. Consequently, presidential elections, held every five years, have become the primary means for the public to impact governance and policy, which is inadequate for a robust democracy.

LOBBY CLUB's reform concept proposes significant constitutional amendments to address these systemic issues. Key elements include the election of judicial bodies, establishing a balance between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches, and implementing legal and societal controls to prevent power usurpation. Serhiy Kolisnyk, a leading partner at LOBBY CLUB, detailed these proposals.

The reform plan envisions transitioning Ukraine to a parliamentary republic. The Prime Minister, appointed by Parliament upon coalition recommendation, would serve as head of state. A new electoral institution, the Ukrainian Judicial Electors' Collegium, would form the High Council of Justice and appoint judges to the Constitutional Court, district, and city courts. Additionally, the National Schools for Prosecutors and Judges would oversee the selection, training, and evaluation of these officials.

The Prosecutor's Office would become a central executive body ensuring legal compliance and justice, with the First Deputy Prosecutor General appointed by the Minister of Justice. Nationwide elections, held every two years, would elect members of Parliament, regional and local councils, heads of regional administrations, cities, villages, regional prosecutors, and police chiefs.

LOBBY CLUB asserts that economic support from international partners will inevitably come with reform demands. Initiating a professional discussion on systemic changes to align Ukraine with globally recognized democratic governance standards will strengthen Ukraine's international standing.

