Lobbyist And Policy Advisor Sherry D. Nickerson Joins Old Line Government Affairs As New Director

Nickerson established a strong government lobbying foundation while at Poole & McKinley (formerly Dutko Worldwide) in Tallahassee, Florida, where she advocated for public policies and provided political advice to clients. For more than 15 years as a lobbyist and governmental affairs consultant in both Florida and Maryland, she identified, monitored, and analyzed proposed legislation impacting activities, and championed points of view that strategically positioned her clients for success, working closely with executives and leaders to solidify and amplify their key positions.

"What impresses me the most about Sherry is the combination of her lobbying experience with a sincere customer relations approach," said OLGA President Tim Braue. "Sherry's diverse background and strategic advocacy skills make her a valuable addition to the Old Line team and its clients."

An analytical strategist and detail-focused leader, Nickerson also served as a policy advisor to a congressmember from Florida on issues such as capital markets, securities and investments, housing, insurance and international monetary policy. She also has experience lobbying both state and federal governments for several financial services companies.

It was this experience in finance that then propelled Nickerson to the client side, serving most recently as a financial advisor for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management of Hunt Valley. Pairing her analytical background with a passion for customer service, she helped clients preserve, perpetuate and build their wealth and financial security with tax efficient investment strategies.

Nickerson earned her undergraduate degree in Social Science at Florida State University and her Master's in Experimental Psychology from Towson University, graduating with honors.

Old Line Government Affairs LLC, a subsidiary of Nemphos Braue LLC, is the preeminent government affairs consulting firm in Maryland. Old Line uses a hands-on approach while representing clients on complex matters before executive and legislative branches of State and local government. www.oldlinelobbying.com

SOURCE Old Line Government Affairs