Lobe Sciences Announces Data Demonstrating That Its Combination Therapeutic Candidates are Significantly More Effective Than Monotherapy in mTBI and PTSD

Combination Therapy with Psilocybin plus NAC (N-Acetylcysteine) Is Statistically Significantly Better Than Either Agent Alone or Placebo in a Rodent Model of mTBI and PTSD

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lobe Sciences Ltd. ("Lobe" or the "Company") (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) is pleased to announce interim data from its preclinical research studies, in established rodent models of mild traumatic brain injury/concussion ("mTBI") and post-traumatic stress disorder ("PTSD"), using psilocybin plus N-Acetylcysteine ("NAC"). The study is being conducted in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team of scientists and physicians at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine under the leadership of Michael E. Hoffer, M.D., professor of otolaryngology and neurological surgery.

The rodents treated with the combination of psilocybin and NAC performed statistically significantly better (P < 0.000005) than the rodents treated with monotherapy with psilocybin, NAC or placebo.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe stated, "I am thankful to Dr. Hoffer and his team for their excellent work. This data is validation of our therapeutic hypothesis that the use of these two active therapeutics provides superior efficacy to either placebo or single drug therapy in this model of TBI and PTSD. We believe that these data directly support our IP and will allow us to build on our leadership position in the rapidly evolving psychedelic therapeutics marketplace. Despite the significant shortage of psilocybin in North America the Miami team was able to deliver these data. However, the shortage has impacted the timing of the next planned studies. We have responded to this supply shortage by working to identify a manufacturing company who will supply high purity cGMP psilocybin to the University of Miami so that the remaining studies can be completed."

Dr. Hoffer stated "These are promising results that suggest that a combination of psilocybin and NAC can work better than either drug administered as a single agent after traumatic brain injury. We look forward to future work that will help to reaffirm these outcomes and further clarify the role of medical countermeasures in combatting traumatic insults to the brain."

Maghsoud Dariani, Chief Science Officer of Lobe said, "We are extremely pleased that the interim data from our preclinical studies validates our therapeutic hypothesis that NAC plus psilocybin would provide superior efficacy over either agent used alone. NAC remains the only compound that has successfully completed a human phase 1 equivalent trial in a population of individuals who had acute mTBI. Dr. Hoffer's team has made significant in-roads studying psychedelic medicine and NAC specifically as it relates to mTBI and PTSD. Given there are currently no approved medicinal treatments for mTBI and PTSD, we feel this data is supportive of our plans to advance into future human clinical trials which we hope will eventually lead to approved therapeutics for these unmet needs."

Trials Methodology And Results

Rodent models have been essential for revealing the normal and pathological processes that influence learning and memory. The University of Miami team has extensive experience and expertise in running these and other important models. In a standard model of normal behavior that assess the amount of time that rodents exhibit exploratory activity, rodents who underwent trauma and treated with the combination agents spent significantly more time exploring than they did with single agents or vehicle alone. The rodents treated with the combination of psilocybin and NAC performed statistically significantly better (P < 0.000005) than the rodents treated with monotherapy with psilocybin, NAC or placebo.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

