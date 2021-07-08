Lobeline Communications Expands Into The Midwest Market With The Announcement Of New Chicago Office and New Hire

The Chicago location, located in the city's South Loop district, will be the agency's fourth expansion following offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Delray Beach, FL, and New York City. The new office will offer a range of complete and bespoke services, including public and media relations, marketing communications, corporate relations, and reputation management.

The move to establish a location in the Chicagoland region allows the company to have an industry presence in a place where many business decisions are made, and products are developed.

"The decision to expand our presence into the Chicagoland region was an integral part of our overall business growth strategy,'' said Jamie Hurley, Partner & CEO of Lobeline Communications. "Establishing a local presence in this economically strong and socially vibrant city provides Lobeline Communications with a competitive edge that enables us to position ourselves across the country as industry leaders."

The expansion comes on the heels of the agency experiencing rapid growth along with the desire to deliver the same world-class, results-oriented services as they do to their client and campaign roster, which includes some of the biggest names in the consumer, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

The Midwest office will be led by Hollywood publicist and innovator Shaun W. Kimbrow who has managed publicity efforts for many of the country's most prominent brands, thought leaders, and celebrities. Kimbrow is a standout in the industry, known for his mix of sharp insights, creative concepts, and track record of designing and implementing widely successful publicity campaigns.

As one of the nation's leading public relations firms, Lobeline Communications is committed to empowering, promoting, and enhancing the visibility of our clients. The agency looks forward to forming long-lasting professional relationships with the Midwest's top business leaders, maximizing their influence and efforts in order to meet their specific goals.

For more information about Lobeline Communications, visit www.lobeline.com .

About Lobeline Communications: Lobeline Communications is a Los Angeles-based public relations and communications firm offering strategic, results-oriented solutions for corporate, consumer, talent, entertainment, and non-profit clients for over 30 years. Founded by former concert promoter Phil Lobel in 1986, Lobeline began primarily serving entertainment and music-related clients. Since then, Lobeline has expanded to meet the needs of its growing roster of clients. Lobeline's depth of experience and innovative approach enables the agency to provide strategic counsel and program execution across a wide range of areas, including public relations, media relations, marketing communications, corporate branding, and reputation management.

SOURCE Lobeline Communications, Inc.

Related Links

www.lobeline.com

