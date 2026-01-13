Watch PRO Skijor Video HERE

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobos 1707 has been named the Official Tequila Sponsor of PRO Skijor, aligning its Premium West brand world with the launch of North America's first professional skijoring series and its inaugural Frontier Tour, beginning January 2026.

Lobos 1707 Named Official Tequila Sponsor of PRO Skijor Frontier Tour Post this PRO Skijor Logo. Image Courtesy of PRO Skijor.

Rooted in modern Western culture, craftsmanship, and performance, the partnership reflects a shared philosophy that the most defining moments, in sport and in craft, are determined at the finish. From skijoring's high-speed final runs to Lobos 1707's signature finishing process in Pedro Ximénez barrels, both are shaped by preparation, restraint, and execution revealed at the moment that matters most.

Launching this winter, the PRO Skijor Frontier Tour marks a milestone moment for the fast-growing sport of skijoring, where a horse and rider pull a skier through a snow-packed course at full speed. Success hinges on trust, timing, and control, with races often won or lost in the closing moments. Spanning six cities across the Mountain West, each stop blends high-adrenaline competition with music, food, and Western-inspired culture, building momentum toward a culminating Championship Weekend in Salt Lake City, where seasons are decided and performances are ultimately defined.

"Lobos 1707 has always lived at the intersection of heritage and evolution," said Diego Osorio, Founder of Lobos 1707. "PRO Skijor captures that same Premium West spirit – raw, elevated, and rooted in the frontier culture, but reimagined for today. We're intentional about investing in culture-forward platforms that honor craft, performance, and community. This partnership felt like a natural extension of our brand world and where we see the West heading next."

As the Official Tequila Sponsor, Lobos 1707 will be integrated across the Frontier Tour through elevated hospitality experiences, high-impact brand integrations, and celebratory moments that reflect the brand's Premium West identity. Across tour stops and Championship Weekend, Lobos will show up through branded lounge environments and social content moments, signature Lobos cocktails served across event bars, and dedicated activation spaces designed to immerse fans in the Lobos brand world.

The brand will have a presence at key weekend milestones, including the 'Final Finish' Awards Gala, a Race Day Lounge, and post-race awards presentations. At the season-ending awards gala, Lobos will present MVP Trophies to a rider, a skier, and a horse reimagined as a custom, Western-inspired championship belt – a bold, statement-making symbol of victory that blends frontier heritage with modern competition, honoring the grit, performance, and prestige of the sport's top athletes.

Lobos 1707's partnership with PRO Skijor reflects a shared celebration of grit, heritage, and progression. From horsepower and speed to elevated hospitality and community, the collaboration brings Lobos' refined expression of the modern West into one of winter sports' most dynamic new platforms.

THE FRONTIER TOUR EXPERIENCE

Each Frontier Tour stop will transform local fairgrounds and arenas into snow-packed playgrounds, complete with freestyle aerials, timed heats, and divisions ranging from first-timers to pros. Expect music, food, Western and ski-inspired vendors, and the kind of crowd energy that rivals a Friday-night rodeo.

Main tour divisions – competing for points, titles, and cash prizes – include:

Pro-Open: Elite-level athletes

Sport: Intermediate-level athletes

Women's: Women's novice-to-intermediate levels competing against other snowboarders only.

All-Around: Cross Athletes in novice-to-intermediate levels, where teammates must make one run riding the horse and one run skiing.

PRO Skijor also welcomes competitors looking to participate for fun, with divisions such as:

Novice Division: Open to all beginning-level participants.

Century: Open to all novice-to-intermediate levels, where the combined age of the horseback rider and skier must equal 100 years or greater.

Teen: Open to all novice-to-intermediate levels, with participants ages 13-17.

Lil' Buckaroo & Ponies Only: For children 12 and under, celebrating the sport's generational appeal.

2026 FRONTIER TOUR SCHEDULE

EVENT LOCATION DATES Heber City, UT Wasatch Events Center January 16-17 Bozeman, MT Gallatin County Fairgrounds January 24-25 Logan, UT Cache County Fairgrounds January 30-31 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center February 6-7 Driggs, ID Teton County Fairgrounds February 21-22 Championship Weekend Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City, UT February 27-March 1

Tickets for all events are available at PROSkijor.com

About Lobos 1707

Lobos 1707 is a premium tequila and mezcal house rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and modern expression, crafted in Jalisco, Mexico and refined in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, with a signature finish in Pedro Ximénez (PX) sherry casks that creates a layered, distinguished flavor profile. Guided by founder Diego Osorio and a collective of cultural leaders, the brand blends tradition with contemporary artistry and has earned more than 30 gold and double gold medals across top competitions including the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, and LA Spirits Awards, with Forbes recognizing it as one of the "Five Best Tequilas in the World." For more from the pack, follow @Lobos1707 and please enjoy responsibly.

About PRO Skijor:

PRO Skijor is a new professional sports series dedicated to advancing competitive skijoring across North America. Founded by Utah skijoring pioneers Brian Gardner and Joe Loveridge, along with media executives Greg Lipstone and Chris Castallo, the league blends top-level competition with the heritage of the American West to forge a bold new chapter in winter sports. Skijoring, where a horse and rider pull a skier through a snow-packed course featuring jumps, gates, and obstacles, embodies PRO Skijor's mission to unite sport, storytelling, and community for a new generation of fans.

SOURCE Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal