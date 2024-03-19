Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal Welcomes Three New Dynamic Leaders to its Team

The Brand Also Promotes Frank Shulman to Vice President of National & Strategic Accounts

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal is thrilled to announce the appointment of three seasoned industry leaders to its executive team – Joanna Darst, Elaine King, and Joel Selesnick – and the recent promotion of Frank Shulman. With a wealth of experience and a shared passion for premium spirits, they are positioned to drive Lobos 1707's growth and innovation in the tequila and mezcal markets.

Joanna Darst joins Lobos 1707 as the new Vice President of Consumer and Digital Marketing bringing years of expertise in global brand strategy, modern media, and advanced analytics. Her creative vision and strategic mindset, Darst will lead brand's consumer communications strategy, media mix, digital strategy, content strategy, digital channel management, and ROI attribution.

Elaine King assumes the role of Vice President of Trade Promotions and Strategic Partnerships leveraging her extensive background in variety of sales and marketing roles. King's proficiency and passion for the brand will drive the brand forward in a positive direction. She will leverage her connection between sales and marketing, and she is thrilled to get to help us further embed and unlock that connection.

As the new Vice President of Broad Market Sales, Joel Selesnick brings a wealth of experience in sales within the spirits industry. Selesnick's proven track record of building successful brands from small to large, Joel is invaluable as Lobos 1707 continues to expand its growth as a global leader. Joel will lead all Lobos 1707's sales directors and their teams.

Internally, the Lobos 1707 team has promoted Frank Schulman from Regional Director of Sales to the Vice President of National & Strategic accounts where he will continue to meet and exceed company-defined quotas through exceptional sales strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joanna, Elaine, and Joel to the Lobos 1707 family," said Carlos Vigil, President and Chief Operating Officer of Lobos 1707. "Their collective expertise and passion for our brand will be instrumental in driving our mission to redefine the tequila and mezcal experience for consumers worldwide."

Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal is dedicated to crafting exceptional spirits rooted in tradition and innovation. With the addition of Joanna Darst, Elaine King, and Joel Selesnick to its leadership team, and the promotion of Frank Shulman, the brand is ready for continued success and growth in the ever-evolving spirits landscape.

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 Tequila is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 Tequila in 2020 with backing from legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of five ultra-premium award-winning offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, Lobos 1707 Añejo Tequila (limited release), and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artisanal. All sourced from the finest ingredients, Lobos 1707's portfolio is all natural and gluten-free, with zero color or flavor additives. Lobos 1707 Tequila, made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, is harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and the Mezcal Artisanal, made from Espadin, is distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, aged in American white oak barrels, then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method for unique and elevated flavor profiles. Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. Since its recent launch, the Lobos 1707 Limited-Edition Añejo Tequila has won gold at the 2023 SFWSC and 91points at the 2023 Chilled 100 Awards. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information on Lobos 1707, visit www.lobos1707.com or follow us on Instagram @lobos1707.

