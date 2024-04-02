LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA PARTNERS WITH (RED) TO LAUNCH A LIMITED-EDITION REPOSADO BOTTLE TO SUPPORT LIFE-SAVING PROGRAMS THAT FIGHT AIDS

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, the ultra-premium agave spirit brand, announces the launch of their (LOBOS 1707)RED Limited-Edition Reposado Tequila in partnership with (RED). Through the partnership, Lobos 1707 has committed to contribute $100,000 to the Global Fund to help strengthen global healthcare systems and fund life-saving programs in vulnerable communities.

Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal was established as an independent spirits producer in 2020 by Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Diego Osorio, with investor, legendary athlete, and cultural icon LeBron James. Lobos 1707's award-winning Reposado has been developed into a Limited-Edition (RED)-themed bottle, presenting its same ultra-premium bold liquid tied to this bolder mission to end AIDS.

"The Lobos pack is proud to be partnering with an organization that has made such a significant impact on the AIDS community," said Diego Osorio, Founder and CCO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. "Now those that purchase this limited-edition bottle not only get to taste our award-winning liquid, but they also get to support (RED)'s mission of ending AIDS, which in my eyes… is a win for everybody."

Founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, awareness, and urgency for the fight to end AIDS.

"This exciting partnership will not only bring critical heat and funding to support life-saving global health programs, it will also bring together Lobos 1707's high-energy community to help sound the alarm on (RED)'s fight for an AIDS-free generation," said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). "Together, Lobos and (RED) are making preventable and treatable disease preventable and treatable for everyone, everywhere."

Sourced from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Lobos 1707's Reposado is finished in sherry wine casks with zero additives, coloring or dyes. Influenced by both old and new world techniques, Lobos 1707 is harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, Mexico. The liquid is aged in American White Oak Barrels, then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method, resulting in unique, elevated flavor profiles and a smooth finish in every bottle. Lobos 1707 Reposado has won numerous notable awards such as Best in Class at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards and more.

This partnership with (RED) and the all-new (LOBOS 1707)RED Limited-Edition Reposado Tequila bottle represents the brand's contributions to the organization's ongoing mission to help save lives through the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. To date, (RED) has generated over $750 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people.

The (LOBOS 1707)RED Limited-Edition Reposado Tequila will be available on shelves at select retailers in AZ, CA, FL, GA, IL, IN, LA, NJ, NV, NY, TN, TX, WA and WI or online at lobos1707.com/redbottle. For more information on Lobos 1707, visit www.lobos1707.com or follow the brand on Instagram @lobos1707 . For more information on (RED), please visit red.org .

ABOUT (RED)

Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat and urgency for global health crises. Every action you take with (RED) saves lives. All money generated by (RED) goes to the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health.

To date, (RED) has generated over $750 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people. (RED) funding supports life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.

(RED) partners include Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Ember, Fiat, Girl Skateboards, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Okay Bears, Panasonic, The Ridge, Salesforce, Santander Asset Management, Starbucks and Vespa. (RED) supporters include IQVIA, Merck and Roche.

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 Tequila is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 Tequila in 2020 with backing from legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of five ultra-premium award-winning offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, Lobos 1707 Añejo Tequila (limited release), and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artisanal. All sourced from the finest ingredients, Lobos 1707's portfolio is all natural and gluten-free, with zero color or flavor additives. Lobos 1707 Tequila, made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, is harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and the Mezcal Artisanal, made from Espadin, is distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, aged in American white oak barrels, then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method for unique and elevated flavor profiles. Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. Since its recent launch, the Lobos 1707 Limited-Edition Añejo Tequila has won gold at the 2023 SFWSC and 91 points at the 2023 Chilled 100 Awards. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information on Lobos 1707, visit www.lobos1707.com or follow us on Instagram @lobos1707.

