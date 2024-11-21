LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA UNVEILS REFRESHED BRAND IDENTITY IN NEW CAMPAIGN

Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal invites consumers to unleash their inner wolf with new "UnDOMESTICATE" brand campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, the ultra-premium agave spirit brand, launched a bold new brand identity and multichannel marketing campaign titled, UnDOMESTICATE. Inspired by the symbol of the Wolf, the UnDOMESTICATE campaign and accompanying aesthetic refresh is a call to break free from conformity and rediscover the instinctual, fearless spirit that lies within us all.

UnDOMESTICATE with Lobos 1707 Tequila

The campaign, developed in partnership with creative agency Hudson Rouge, launches with a :30 spot, three :15 cutdowns and an extended teaser welcoming viewers to the Center for Human Un-Domestication – a retreat that helps individuals unleash their inner wolf and live their life unapologetically. The resort's resident Wolf companion is joined by the enigmatic Wolf Whisperer, a guide who interprets the wolf's wisdom and spirit, leading the audience on a journey towards joyful, unchained living. In this idyllic world, the core ingredients for human un-domestication include fresh limes, sea salt, chili, ice, and, of course, Lobos 1707 Tequila.

"The UnDOMESTICATE campaign is about tapping into our truest selves, fearlessly breaking away from the constraints of domesticated life," said Joanna Darst, VP Consumer & Digital Marketing at Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. "We believe that there is a free spirit inside each of us seeking to be unleashed, and Lobos 1707 Tequila is inviting everyone to 'UnDOMESTICATE' by setting free their joyful, primal instinct for life."

The new brand identity, created with brand experts Landor, reflects Lobos 1707's commitment to quality and luxury with a sophisticated insignia, elegant bottle shape and bold color story. Through this refreshed aesthetic, Lobos showcases its passion for visual expression and quality production with a cohesive aesthetic that reflects the tequila's smooth, refined taste.

"Lobos 1707 Tequila is a brand that I've believed in since day one, and I'm excited to see where this new chapter takes us," said LeBron James, investor in Lobos 1707.

Sourced from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Lobos 1707 Tequila is finished in sherry wine casks with zero additives, coloring or dyes. Influenced by both old and new world techniques, Lobos 1707 is harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, Mexico. The new campaign will run on streaming tv, digital, social, OOH & print, and in experiential pops across the US. The 'UnDOMESTICATE' campaign positions Lobos 1707 Tequila for continued brand growth and embodies the brand's dedication to crafting exceptional spirits. For more information, visit www.lobos1707.com and follow the brand on Instagram @lobos1707.

About Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal

Lobos 1707 Tequila is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage with innovation. Founded by Diego Osorio, inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Lobos 1707 launched in 2020 with support from cultural icon LeBron James. The brand embodies the power of imagination and instinct, challenging traditional expectations of tequila and inspiring drinkers to carve their own life paths.

The Lobos 1707 portfolio features five ultra-premium award-winning offerings: Lobos 1707 Joven, Reposado, Extra Añejo, Añejo, and Mezcal Artisanal. Each expression is crafted from all-natural, gluten-free ingredients, free from flavor additives. The 100% Blue Weber Agave, is harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, while the Espadin Mezcal is distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Aged in American white oak barrels and finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method, Lobos 1707 creates a unique liquid expression celebrating the intersection of vibrant cultures.

Since its launch, Lobos 1707 has received numerous accolades, including a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. The Limited-Edition Añejo Tequila won gold at the 2023 SFWSC and 91points at the 2023 Chilled 100 Awards. Additionally, the Extra Añejo Tequila was awarded gold at the 2024 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition.

SOURCE Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal