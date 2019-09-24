Lobster Marketing Group and PestRoutes Software Deepen Integration to Support Mutual Customers

ELLSWORTH, Maine, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobster Marketing Group, an Ellsworth, Maine-based marketing agency focused exclusively on providing marketing services to pest control companies, announced the launch of Local SEO with Buy Pest Control Online integrated with PestRoutesSM software—a leading provider of software for pest control companies.

"Marketing strategies and tactics continue to evolve. It's our job to help our customers stay ahead of the curve, and ahead of their competition, so they can focus on providing their customers quality service," said Ross Mawhinney, chief executive officer of Lobster Marketing Group.

The first page of Google's search results continues to evolve. Pest control owners must react to remain competitive in their market. Google's algorithm categorizes many "pest control" related searches as a location-based inquiry, and thus highlights local businesses through the Local Map Pack. To rank first organically in Google means your listing will be shown halfway down on the page making Google My Business optimization now necessary for maximum exposure. In addition, ranking for local listing results requires a different approach than traditional SEO.

Lobster Marketing Group developed Local SEO with Buy Pest Control Online to support customers through this change, and with the goal of driving leads and low-cost sales for their business. Customers benefit from a professionally optimized Google My Business listing as well as lead, purchase and review reporting. Fully integrated with PestRoutes scheduling and payment processing, when Buy Pest Control Online is enabled it allows the pest control company the ability to schedule and sell services directly from their Google My Business listing through the appointment link. Those service details are then automatically added into the PestRoutes application.

"A year ago, when we announced our partnership with Lobster Marketing Group, we knew we were embarking on an unprecedented level of integration in the pest control industry," said Patrick McKittrick, chief executive officer of PestRoutes. "Pest control companies are seeing first-hand how expert marketing services integrated into our platform can optimize their business performance beyond managing routes and simplifying office management."

About Lobster Marketing Group

Committed to helping pest control companies market and grow since 2008, Lobster Marketing Group delivers creative lead generation and digital marketing solutions. We help pest control companies turn their prospects into customers with programs that convey the right message, convert the right traffic and consistently deliver your unique value proposition. Our retention and reputation management solutions improve competitive position and maximize revenue. Headquartered in Ellsworth, Maine, we're one part creative and one part analytical, hyper-focused on helping pest control businesses grow through proven results, strategy and collaboration. Maine-Made. Marketing-Driven. Performance-Measured. For more information, please visit lobstermarketing.com.

About PestRoutes

PestRoutes software and mobile applications power the business of pest control. Over 1,000 pest control companies rely on PestRoutes to automate all aspects of their operations making them more efficient from the office to the field all while helping to grow their business. PestRoutes business management software and integrated marketing services deliver the data-driven insights pest control companies need to grow quickly, scale smartly and serve customers relentlessly. Launched in 2012 and headquartered in McKinney, TX, PestRoutes is dedicated to delivering Cloud-based and mobile software solutions that create long-term value for pest control business owners and their families. For more information, please visit pestroutes.com .

