Lobster Marketing Group Launches the Lobster Compass Marketing Portal for Pest Control Businesses

ELLSWORTH, Maine, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From PestWorld 2019, Lobster Marketing Group, an Ellsworth, Maine-based marketing agency focused exclusively on providing marketing services to pest control companies, announced the launch of their Lobster CompassSM marketing portal—integrated exclusively with PestRoutes® software; a leading provider of software for pest control companies.

"Marketing key performance indicators (KPIs) should be the foundation for strategy decision making," said Ross Mawhinney, chief executive officer of Lobster Marketing Group. "Measuring key metrics can help a business optimize their efforts and spend, which is why we've developed the Lobster Compass marketing portal. It brings a comprehensive view into marketing performance and ROI."

The Lobster Compass marketing portal provides pest control owners real-time visibility into critical marketing and business growth metrics. It eliminates the time-consuming tasks of sifting through reports from various programs and services, which can also lead to inaccurate data that is used to make important decisions about future marketing strategy and spend. The Lobster Compass marketing portal is integrated with PestRoutes software—a leading provider of software for pest control companies—Google Search Console, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google My Business and Call Tracking Metrics.

The Lobster Compass marketing portal also provides access to recommendations from Lobster Marketing Group experts and educational tools. Pest control owners can begin each day confidently with the right data needed to guide marketing and business decisions as new trends arise. In addition to consolidating traditional marketing metrics, the Lobster Compass marketing portal will display:

Brand value

Performance by marketing channel

Number of leads by source

Lead close rates

New recurring and one-time sales tied to marketing initiatives

True return on marketing spend

Insights on where to invest for further growth

"Providing key data from PestRoutes helps the Lobster Marketing Group present stronger recommendations to our mutual customers," said Patrick McKittrick, chief executive officer of PestRoutes. "We're excited to integrate our software into the Lobster Compass marketing portal and anticipate pest control owners relying on its dashboard as part of their daily routine to drive effective marketing decisions that help grow their business."

Learn more about the Lobster Compass marketing portal by visiting lobstermarketing.com.

About Lobster Marketing Group

Committed to helping pest control companies market and grow since 2008, Lobster Marketing Group delivers creative lead generation and digital marketing solutions. We help pest control companies turn their prospects into customers with programs that convey the right message, convert the right traffic and consistently deliver your unique value proposition. Our retention and reputation management solutions improve competitive position and maximize revenue. Headquartered in Ellsworth, Maine, we're one part creative and one part analytical, hyper-focused on helping pest control businesses grow through proven results, strategy and collaboration. Maine-Made. Marketing-Driven. Performance-Measured. For more information, please visit lobstermarketing.com.

About PestRoutes

PestRoutes software and mobile applications power the business of pest control. Over 1,000 pest control companies rely on PestRoutes to automate all aspects of their operations making them more efficient from the office to the field all while helping to grow their business. PestRoutes business management software and integrated marketing services deliver the data-driven insights pest control companies need to grow quickly, scale smartly and serve customers relentlessly. Launched in 2012 and headquartered in McKinney, TX, PestRoutes is dedicated to delivering Cloud-based and mobile software solutions that create long-term value for pest control business owners and their families. For more information, please visit pestroutes.com.

SOURCE Lobster Marketing Group

Related Links

https://www.lobstermarketing.com

