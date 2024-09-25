Loc Performance Achieves Milestone of Producing a Quarter Million Ag Tracks

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc Performance ("Loc") proudly announced that as of August 2024, it has produced 250,000 Agricultural Tracks at its St. Marys, Ohio facility. From Research and Development to Sales and Operations, everyone has played a significant role in this accomplishment. A special thank you goes out to the rubber track floor associates who remain committed to the Trackman brand; without their daily efforts and dedication to growth, this milestone would not be possible.

The Trackman team proudly announced that it has produced 250,000 Ag Tracks at its St. Marys, OH plant as of Aug. 2024. Post this The Loc Performance and CNH teams unite to celebrate the production of the 250,000th Trackman track, achieved as of August 2024.

To commemorate this important achievement, Loc hosted CNH at their St. Marys plant. The collaboration between CNH and Loc dates back to 1996 with the launch of the very first Case IH Quadtrac with Trackman tracks. Since then, their partnership has evolved, leading to several Long-Term Agreement renewals and new innovations that set higher standards in the agriculture industry.

Rubber Tracks have undergone remarkable changes since Loc's St. Marys plant began production over 30 years ago. As the tractors have increased in horsepower over the years, so has the demand for rubber tracks. Loc takes pride in the continuous improvement of the Trackman brand. "We are particularly grateful for the many users of Trackman tracks," said Joel Koviak, Director of Sales, Loc Performance. "We recognize that this milestone would not be possible without the support of our farmers."

To ensure the best quality and durability of every track produced for the farmer, Krista Larmore, Plant Manager at Loc's St. Marys facility, stated, "Our plant is equipped with all the necessary tools for internal testing, allowing us to achieve optimal performance across various environments. We have a stringent quality auditing system to ensure that each track fulfills all functional requirements."

Trackman serves farmers not only in North America but is also quickly expanding their global customer base. With a diverse range of machines, regions, weather conditions, and field scenarios to consider, 80 years of experience in the rubber industry and over 30 years in rubber tracks has enabled the Trackman team to tackle these regional challenges and adapt to everchanging demands.

About Loc Performance

Loc Performance, headquartered in Plymouth, MI, provides track systems, mechanical systems, armor products, fabricated structures, and rubberized products for military, agricultural, and construction applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers comprehensive solutions and exceptional customer service to produce the highest quality products at competitive pricing. Loc has over 1,750,000 square feet of manufacturing space with facilities in Plymouth, Lansing, and Lapeer, Michigan, and St. Marys, Ohio with more than 1000 total employees. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

