Loc Performance Announces Major Capital Investments to Support Defense Contracts

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc Performance ("Loc") is pleased to announce significant capital investments at its Lapeer, Michigan facility, following recently won defense contracts for missile system structures. These pivotal contracts position Loc as a key supplier for several missile programs that are expected to be in production for multiple years going forward. The manufacturing of missile structures began low-rate initial production at Lapeer's plant in 2024, with expansion planned at Loc's Lansing plant in 2025.

This strategic move not only enhances our operational capabilities but also strengthens our competitive edge in the market. "As we continue to elevate our skills and technology, we see an exciting opportunity for growth in both Loc's commercial and defense sectors," said Wayne Dula, Director of Business Development, Loc Performance. "Missile structures represent a key area for expansion within our defense market strategy."

To meet the demands for these large-scale missile structures, Loc is actively investing in high-precision 4-axis and 5-axis CNC Machining Centers, with two new machines already installed and operational. Additionally, Loc is enhancing its manufacturing support by installing large-capacity and highly accurate coordinate measuring machines, ensuring the highest standards of quality and precision. These developments will create new job opportunities for skilled CNC multi-axis machinists at both Loc's Lansing and Lapeer locations. Additionally, Loc plans to expand its skilled manufacturing and quality engineering teams to support this growth.

Loc Performance is committed to advancing its capabilities and contributing to the defense industry, reinforcing its position as a leader in innovative manufacturing solutions.

About Loc Performance

Loc Performance, headquartered in Plymouth, MI, provides track systems, mechanical systems, armor products, fabricated structures, and rubberized products for military, agricultural, and construction applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers comprehensive solutions and exceptional customer service to produce the highest quality products at competitive pricing. Loc has over 1,750,000 square feet of manufacturing space with facilities in Plymouth, Lansing, and Lapeer, Michigan, and St. Marys, Ohio with more than 1000 total employees. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

