Loc Performance Committed to Growth in Lapeer

News provided by

Loc Performance Products

19 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc Performance announced a significant expansion at its facility in Lapeer, Michigan. The project includes a major capital investment in new equipment and will add skilled, well-paying jobs. The new resources will support Air Defense Systems for its key customer Raytheon, an RTX business, a leading supplier of defense technology.

The new capital investment will include a 5-axis FPT bridge mill to support Raytheon. The bridge mill will provide flexibility and accuracy benefits, and it will strengthen Loc's partnership with FPT as Loc prepares for further expected growth and the addition of several more 5-axis machines.

"The whole Loc Lapeer team worked together to make this exciting opportunity happen for our facility," said David Atkinson, plant manager at Loc Lapeer. "We are thrilled to be growing our partnership with Raytheon, supporting their advanced technology with our incredible workforce in Lapeer."

This new equipment is expected to be fully operational by October 1st. At full capacity, the new equipment will increase the Loc Lapeer 5-axis production machining by 20%. This expansion solidifies Loc's commitment to the area as one of the largest defense employers in Lapeer.

"This expanded business with Raytheon at our Lapeer facility broadens the support Loc offers the Department of Defense," said Jeff Hanson, vice president of manufacturing at Loc Performance. "Loc is proud to be a growing supplier in the defense sector, providing critical products for M1 Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and now Raytheon."

About Loc Performance

Loc Performance, headquartered in Plymouth, MI, provides track systems, mechanical systems, armor products, fabricated structures, and rubberized products for military, agricultural, and construction applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers comprehensive solutions and exceptional customer service to produce the highest quality products at competitive pricing. Loc has over 1,750,000 square feet of manufacturing space with facilities in Plymouth, Lansing, Lapeer, Michigan, and St. Marys, Ohio with more than 980 total employees. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

SOURCE Loc Performance Products

Also from this source

Loc Performance and Milrem Robotics Collaborate on Bid for US Army's Robotic Combat Vehicle-Light (RCV-L) Program

Loc Performance Adds Capacity for Trackman in St. Marys Facility

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.