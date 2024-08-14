Loc Performance Signs a New 5-Year Long-Term Agreement with CNH

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc Performance ("Loc") is proud to announce the strengthening of its partnership with CNH. Both companies have worked together to finalize a new 5-year extension of their long-term agreement, reinforcing their shared commitment to growth in the agriculture industry. Trackman by Loc is also the exclusive track provider for the brand-new Steiger 715 Quadtrac tractor.

"The Trackman brand has been a staple with CNH for decades. The very first Trackman Quadtrac was launched in 1996 at the Farm Progress Show. This 5-year extension is a sign of our joint commitment to the agriculture industry," said Tom McDonnell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Loc Performance. "We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership for years to come."

For decades, Loc Performance's St. Marys, Ohio facility and CNH have been partners, with plans to enhance their product offerings through investments in new tooling, equipment, and robust marketing strategies to thrive in this competitive industry. Loc Performance extends a special thank you to all personnel from both companies for their dedicated efforts in achieving this significant milestone.

About Loc Performance

Loc Performance, headquartered in Plymouth, MI, provides track systems, mechanical systems, armor products, fabricated structures, and rubberized products for military, agricultural, and construction applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers comprehensive solutions and exceptional customer service to produce the highest quality products at competitive pricing. Loc has over 1,750,000 square feet of manufacturing space with facilities in Plymouth, Lansing, and Lapeer, Michigan, and St. Marys, Ohio with more than 1000 total employees. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

SOURCE Loc Performance Products