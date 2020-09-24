Locai Solutions releases the next generation of digital shopping for Denver's Choice Market, including a mobile app, in-store kiosks, and an engaging eCommerce website

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the grand opening of Choice Market's third store last Friday, Loc ai Solutions unveiled an array of new digital tools for the local hybrid grocery, c-store, and fast-casual food retailer.

The partnership was first announced last December , with the vision of creating a seamless omni-channel experience for Choice customers, whether they chose to shop online, in-store, or via a new mobile app. Given the unprecedented demand for online grocery stemming from the coronavirus, the timing of this digital transformation could not be more relevant.

"We're seeing continued growth in online grocery, month-over-month, as concerns about COVID-19 continue to impact the way people shop for groceries," said locai's CEO Mike Demko. "The Choice team was well ahead of that curve, recognizing that technology was key to making shopping for food quick, convenient, and even enjoyable – whether grabbing take-out food or groceries for the home, either online or through a digital in-store experience."

Choice Market's new eCommerce site and mobile app allows shoppers to order from the fast casual dining menu alongside a full product catalog of groceries, beer, and home essentials. In addition, a new recipe page gives customers 1-click ordering for everything needed to prepare meals at home via CookIt - locai's personalized meal planning and recipe recommendation tool.

The new Colfax location features a redesigned interior layout that puts locai's food service application front and center, creating a sleek and efficient digital experience for customers ordering in-store. This in-store self-service kiosk integrates locai's platform with elo's retail self-service solution , adding another touchpoint as part of a cohesive omni-channel experience.

Leading up to the grand opening Choice Market's CEO, Mike Fogarty, said, "Our mission has always been to make good quality food accessible and convenient to our local community. With these digital upgrades, we've simplified the process for our customers, while adding more touch points, fulfillment methods, and engaging services to make shopping more effortless than ever."

About locai Solutions : Founded in 2018 by eGrocery veterans from FreshDirect and Peapod, locai offers a next generation digital commerce platform for grocery. The company's platform is built on a headless microservices architecture and includes personalized front-end eCommerce and in-store applications powered by ai as well as PowerPick, its back-end order fulfillment application.

About Choice Market : Founded by Mike Fogarty in 2017, Choice Market operates three hybrid convenience stores. Combining quick service and user-friendly technology, with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. For more information, visit www.choicemarket.co .

