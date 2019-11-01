Locai unveils 'CookIt', an AI Meal Planning solution, with a pilot in Connecticut ShopRite stores

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locai Solutions today announced the launch of its newest CookIt client, Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S.

CookIt , which combines customized menu planning and food shopping with one click, launched with a pilot under the ShopRite banner at shoprite.com and will roll out under The Fresh Grocer banner at thefreshgrocer.com later this year.

"We're excited to partner on CookIt with Wakefern under both their ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer banners," said Mike Demko, Locai's CEO. "They put a high value on what their brands deliver, and the addition of our CookIt product to their online shopping platform will further elevate the customer experience for both online and in-store shoppers."

CookIt technology provides personalized recipes, ingredient recommendations and meal costs to shoppers based on the items in their online shopping carts. This unique, personalized service is available now through shoprite.com/recipeshop as part of a pilot with ShopRite stores in Connecticut.

CookIt technology considers a shopper's dietary preferences and even seasonal ingredients when offering personalized recipe recommendations. ShopRite customers in Connecticut who log in to The Recipe Shop at shoprite.com/recipeshop can get those personalized recipe suggestions -- everything from zucchini manicotti roll-ups to slow cooker ground turkey stuffed peppers. The Recipe Shop also gives the price of the recommended recipe, so shoppers have all the information they need. Customers who use The Recipe Shop can also choose from nearly 500 CookIt recipes.

"The CookIt technology powers our Recipe Shop to send customers delicious and practical recipes based on the pantry staples they are already shopping for in-store. The technology simplifies meal planning and makes recipe shopping easier and more cost effective," said Steve Henig, Wakefern's Chief Customer Officer.

CookIt is available under "The Recipe Shop" at shoprite.com/recipeshop across all Connecticut stores and will be expanding to the remaining ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer locations within the next four months. At launch the ShopRite Recipe Shop will feature hundreds of recipe ideas, with many more being uploaded throughout the year.

About Wakefern Food Corp :

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises 50 members who today independently own and operate 352 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Virginia. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs more than 70,000 people, and is one of the largest employers in New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com .

About Locai Solutions : Founded in 2018 by eGrocery veterans from FreshDirect and Peapod, locai is the first company to offer an end-to-end eCommerce solution for grocers. Their software suite includes an engaging eCommerce site configurable to the retailer's brand, a personalized meal planning application that can easily be integrated into any eCommerce site, an Endless Aisle application to expand a grocer's assortment plus a fulfillment application for use in-store or distribution centers. It's locai's mission to enable grocers to foster a direct relationship with their customers through an engaging omni-channel customer experience that engenders greater customer loyalty & to do so in a way that allows grocers to scale their online operations profitably. For more information see www.locaisolutions.com .

