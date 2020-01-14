Locai's Intelligent Meal Planning Solution Added to Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets Online Shopping Experience

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- locai Solutions today announced the launch of their second CookIt client, Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets, who added the intelligent meal planning tool to their eGrocery website ShopCaputos.com . Branded as The Recipe Rack , Caputo's online customers will now have the ability to shop recipes, combining the task of menu planning and grocery shopping into one click.

The release of The Recipe Rack is the latest addition to Caputo's digital grocery strategy, in partnership with their technology provider loc ai Solutions . Powered by locai's Meal Planning solution, CookIt , a personalized shopping experience is tailored to a customer's cart items, past purchases, dietary preferences, and more. The learning algorithm suggests recipes and products to shoppers, taking into account sale items, favorite brands, and even scales ingredients based on portion size.

"The CookIt technology behind The Recipe Rack will allow customers to easily shop meals instead of aisles, while adding everything to their cart with absolute simplicity," said Matthew Idstein, who oversees Ecommerce for Caputos. "By showing different recipe ideas based on purchase history, dietary restrictions and food allergies, each customer gets a highly personalized shopping experience. It truly is a time saver!"

Caputo's is the latest grocer to adopt locai's CookIt technology, who launched the solution with Wakefern ShopRite at the end of last year. Locai offers a full suite of eGrocery software, including a fulfillment management system called PowerPick, a turn-key eCommerce website, and other UX features like Endless Aisles.

"The convenience and value that CookIt brings to Caputo's is really a major step forward in personalization," said Scott DeGraeve, locai's COO. "Beyond increasing basket size, customer engagement and loyalty, The Recipe Rack allows Caputo's to serve their customers at home where their products are being consumed and enjoyed. It really speaks to the importance of family that lies at the heart of the Caputo's brand."

About Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets:

Caputo's is a family owned and operated grocery chain that began in 1958, and operates 7 stores throughout the Chicagoland area. The chain offers a unique assortment of home made proprietary baked goods, specialty products sourced direct from Italy, and a high quality, award winning private label called "La Bella Romana". Their focus on quality of perishables, including their famous Italian stuffed sausages, sets them apart in the markets they serve, creating a base of very loyal customers and team members.

About locai Solutions:

Founded in 2018 by eGrocery veterans from FreshDirect and Peapod, locai offers an end-to-end digital commerce platform for grocers. Their products include an engaging eCommerce site, a personalized meal planning application, an Endless Aisle application plus an order fulfillment application for use in-store or dedicated fulfillment centers. It's locai's mission to enable grocers to foster direct relationships with their customers through engaging omni-channel customer experiences that engender greater customer loyalty. For more information visit www.locaisolutions.com .

