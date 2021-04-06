Local Acton, MA Entrepreneur to Appear on Shark Tank

Tired of using her toilet seat as a counter, balancing makeup on the edges of her sink, and watching expensive cosmetics fall on the floor, Melissa knew there had to be a better way. In 2015, Melissa started exploring how she could cover her sink to create a beauty counter and design something that was compact enough to store in her small bathroom. After multiple revisions, the final design was approved and Melissa found a small manufacturer for her invention which she called, The Matte.

The Matte's unique design makes it large enough to cover a sink, hold two pounds of weight, and fold up to about the size of an iPad. A must-have essential for anyone who has limited bathroom space or is always traveling. Available in black and pink, it retails for $24.99, and is available to purchase on https://www.thematte.com. Melissa is looking forward to getting this product into women's hands nationwide.

Melissa resides in Acton, MA with her husband and three boys. She is also the Founder of Tiny Tags, an online brand of personalized jewelry that celebrates motherhood. Melissa received her undergraduate degree from University of Massachusetts at Amherst and MBA from Northeastern University.

Watch Melissa Clayton, inventor of The Matte on "Shark Tank" on Friday, April 9, 2021 8:00-9:00 p.m., ET/PT on ABC.

