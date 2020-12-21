Local and National Call for Public Art in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springfield Museums and Springfield Cultural Partnership (SCP) request proposals for public art installations in the Springfield Central Cultural District at the newly renovated Pynchon Plaza. The SPark! Igniting Our Community call is open to all artists, and special consideration will be given to installations that include Springfield artists, artists of color, LGBTQA+ and female artists.

Thanks to a combination of public and private monies—including a National Endowment for the Arts Our Town Program Grant and City of Springfield Community Development Block Grant—the Museums and the SCP will award and fund up to eight proposals for public art.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, "Our newly renovated Pynchon Plaza is a jewel which helps to connect our downtown amenities with our world renowned and famous Dr. Seuss Museum, our beautiful Quadrangle and our wonderful Central Library. To have this space filled with public art for all to enjoy would be a terrific programing engagement addition to this public space. I am looking forward to seeing the different types of art which will be displayed for all to see."

The project is designed to engage city artists, residents, community stakeholders, and cultural institutions to actively participate to re-imagine public art that celebrates Springfield's citizens, culture, and historical legacies. Competitive proposals will be inspired by aspects of Springfield itself—including its historic and/or present-day people, cultures, places and landscapes, architecture, etc.—and can be literal or creative, interpretive representations.

"Empowering the arts and cultural community is paramount to the strength and resilience of our community," said Karen Finn, Executive Director for the Springfield Cultural Partnership.

"The SPark! project is a remarkable opportunity to create a museum without walls that builds on the hopes and vision of our community in the heart of downtown Springfield," said Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Springfield Museums.

This project is funding in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Request for Proposals

SPark! Igniting Our Community

Public art to be installed in Pynchon Plaza

For more information, please see SPark! (https://springfieldculture.org/spark/ )

Application Deadline: February 21, 2021 at 2 pm

