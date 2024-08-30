LOCAL ANIMATION & VISUAL EFFECTS STUDIO EXCITED FOR THE FILM INDUSTRY EXPANSION TO LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As major motion picture studios like Warner Bros. and Sony expand to Las Vegas, Nevada, this increases opportunities for local studios like Cloud 10 Studios, a certified woman-owned creative agency that specializes in animation and visual effects.

Founder and Owner of Cloud 10 Studios, Tracey Dispensa, shares, "We opened in 2017 as a hybrid studio supporting artists that were leaving the film industry because their companies relocated for tax incentives to overseas sites. These were senior, talented artists that would had no option to continue working in the field they loved."

To start, Cloud 10 Studios supported commercial project and then expanded to web-experiences, gaming, virtual reality (VR) and augment reality (AR) before landing their first feature film experience as a vendor for Warner Bros.' Space Jam 2.

"It's not easy for small studios to build trusted relationships with the big motion picture corporations, but we've been chipping away to prove our capabilities and show we can compete with international incentives that continues pulling work out of the States," says Dispensa.

To help compete, Cloud 10 is using real-time tools like Epic Games' Unreal Engine (UE). They have successfully completed multiple award-winning shorts, metaverses, and immersive AR/VR experiences, paving the way in visual effects and animation.

They recently partnering with Hope Studios and Kyle Portbury Films in Australia to execute the visual effects work needed for the feature film, 'The Hopeful'. This also led Cloud 10 to expand into XR virtual set extensions.

"We can now generate complex digital backdrops in real-time using the Unreal Engine for live action shoots using LED volume walls. The sets we build are true photorealistic environments allowing live performers to really interact with the stage instead of a green screen. These sets transport actors to any location right here in Vegas," shares VFX Supervisor, Tobin Jones.

The team at Cloud 10 Studios looks forward to the next chapter of growth and opportunity supporting both commercial and entertainment clients in Las Vegas, Nevada, and surrounding areas.

About Cloud 10 Studios:

Cloud 10 Studios is a visionary woman-owned and operated creative studio merging disruptive innovation with extensive feature film experience. With top-tier talent linked globally and armed with cutting-edge technology, Cloud 10 delivers elevated creative solutions from its Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dallas, Texas hubs.

