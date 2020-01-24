Local Applebee's® Franchisee, RMH Franchise, donates $50,000 to Folds of Honor, raising their contribution to Folds of Honor to $162,000 to date

"Buy a Vet a Bud Light" Campaign launched in all 131 RMH Franchise Applebee's locations on October 1 st and concluded on November 10 th . On Monday, November 11 th , 2019, Veterans Day, the previously purchased Bud Lights were served to Veterans and Active-Duty Military (21 years and older), providing an added bonus to the deserving men and women of the military.

"Veterans Day is one of the best days at Applebee's. We have a chance to give back to those great men and women who have dedicated their lives to serve our great country." Said Howard Hohman, COO, RMH Franchise. "At RMH, our Team rallies together and amplifies this day to pay tribute to all their local Veterans. You can feel the amazing atmosphere when you step inside any of our restaurants and I am very proud as well to be able to partner with Folds of Honor each year and help support their efforts." Continued Hohman.

RMH Franchise and the 131 communities they serve presented to Folds of Honor another $50,000 check in 2019, raising their contribution to date to this organization to $162,000.

The check presentation to Folds of Honor took place at RMH's own Applebee's located at 2230 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ. This location was chosen specifically to honor and congratulate the Restaurant's Team led by Dave Roberts, Director of Operations and Sheila Blanco, Bar Manager, who raised the most money during this campaign.

Howard Hohman, along with other leaders from RMH presented the check to Sergeant Rodney "Rocky" Sickmann, US Marine Corps, POW, who was among the 65 Americans taken prisoner and held in captivity for 444 days in Iran from November 1979 to January 1981. Rocky Sickmann now serves as the Senior VP for Folds of Honor.

About RMH Franchise

RMH Franchise has grown to become the second-largest Applebee's franchisee in the world with 131 locations. RMH Franchise provides a great place to work, a guest experience you can be proud of, and amazing potential for career growth. At RMH Franchise, team members take pride in their service, their careers, and our commitment to the community and the U.S. military. For more information on RMH Franchise, visit www.rmhfranchise.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserve who served three tours of duty in Iraq and PGA Professional, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded nearly 24,500 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 4,500 in 2019 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

SOURCE RMH Franchise Corporation

