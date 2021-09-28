Local Arizona Distillery Becomes Country Thunder's Official Limoncello

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHELLY, makers of a new-age infused limoncello geared for young adults, announced today that CHELLY is the official limoncello of Country Thunder AZ 2021.

750ml CHELLY bottle Logo Partnership CHELLY & Country Thunder AZ 2021

This sponsorship will allow CHELLY to partake in one of the largest and most exclusive music festivals in the world. "We are so grateful to Country Thunder's team to be partnering with this world-renowned festival," said Stuart Francis, Co-Founder of CHELLY. "We want to align our brands presence with experiences that are fun, electric, and enjoyable for all different kinds of visitors that match our demographics."

CHELLY will be available at all bar locations on campgrounds, V.I.P areas, and even in the artist's rooms. "We believe CHELLY is the ultimate product to have at a festival like this. It caters to so many different people and their taste preferences," says Hunter Goheen, Master Distiller of CHELLY and frequent attendee of Country Thunder.

CHELLY is redefining what limoncello really is with a product that has a big kick, smooth taste, and made with natural flavors. It doesn't taste like your typical limoncello – It is a versatile drink that allows the consumer to mix it, shoot it, or sip on it.

CHELLY will also have two featured Country Thunder themed cocktails available on the menu at each bar location. These two drinks will highlight the versatility and delicious taste of their product and how it is the ultimate cocktail mixer.

About Country Thunder

Country Thunder is a music festival brand that hosts several concerts in North America each year. Each festival offers entertainment on multiple stages with national acts, new upcoming talent, and event side stages for local artists to perform. Country Thunder Arizona 2018 was named the Festival of the year by the Academy of Country Music.

About CHELLY

Founded in Tempe, Arizona in 2019, CHELLY offers a new-age infused limoncello, which is handcrafted in small batches by the founders themselves. CHELLY is creating a unique proposition by tapping into the deep Italian heritage and craft that makes a delicious limoncello. It is then elevated with a modern design and marketing lens to reach a younger, broader, and more diverse drinker. CHELLY is available In Arizona at places like including Total Wine, AJ's Fine Foods, and Pomo Pizzeria, and through Drizly.com. Find out more at www.drinkchelly.com

For Media Inquiries

Nicolas Guerrieri

480-559-3000

[email protected]

SOURCE CHELLY

Related Links

http://www.drinkchelly.com

