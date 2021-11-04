Local Arizona Distillery Becomes DUSK Festivals Official Limoncello

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHELLY, makers of a new-age infused limoncello geared for young adults, announced today that CHELLY is the official limoncello of DUSK Festival!

750mL Flagship CHELLY Bottle

CHELLY and DUSK share the same vision of valuing local upbringing. CHELLY is the official sponsor of the festival but is showcasing as the official sponsor of the "Local Discovery" stage that will feature local artists and DJ's. "We are ecstatic that we get to partner with a festival that puts an important focus on homegrown and local talent. Being that we are a local company, we take pride in that we are Arizonans and represent the local community, as does DUSK!", said CEO and Co-Founder Nick Guerrieri.

CHELLY is also having four featured cocktails available on the designated CHELLY bar located in the center of the festival. One of the featured cocktails is being curated and designed by Rattle & Rum and being named after one of the artists' songs – Sure and Certain by Jimmy Eat World. "We are thrilled to partner with DUSK festival and a curated beverage experience company with our premium product, CHELLY", said CRO and Co-Founder Stu Francis.

CHELLY is redefining what limoncello really is with a product that has a big kick, smooth taste, and made with natural flavors. It doesn't taste like your typical limoncello – It is a versatile drink that allows the consumer to mix it, shoot it, or sip it.

About DUSK Festival

DUSK Festival is an annual two-day music festival located in Tucson, Arizona. It was founded by three founders in 2016 and highlights major artists from genres including rock, indie, country, EDM, and hip hop perform for fans.

About CHELLY

Founded in Tempe, Arizona in 2019, CHELLY offers a new-age infused limoncello, which is handcrafted in small batches by the founders themselves. CHELLY is creating a unique proposition by tapping into the deep Italian heritage and craft that makes a delicious limoncello. CHELLY is available In Arizona at retail outlets including Total Wine, AJ's Fine Foods, and Pomo Pizzeria, and through Drizly.com. Find out more at www.drinkchelly.com

