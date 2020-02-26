Local Artists Honor Black History With New Public Art Sculptures At Emancipation Park

Emancipation Park, established 1919, is one of the oldest public parks in Texas and is located at 3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004. Anchored on each of the four corners of the park stand four 12-foot-tall monuments which host brilliantly colored glass tile mosaic murals that depict symbols, iconography and portraits of each of the four founders. More than 100 community volunteers, consisting of middle school students, community leaders and Third Ward residents, worked alongside the team of artists for the past four months to create the mosaic sculptures. During a series of community engagement workshops including more than 3,850 labor hours, the artists and volunteers laid over 806,400 pieces of glass mosaic tiles to cover 2,800 square feet of surface area for the mosaic murals. View video : https://youtu.be/OPcFeotWHOg

"The historic Third Ward community is undergoing significant revitalization and in some cases gentrification, so it's an honor to see our artwork play such a significant role in documenting the history of the neighborhood through these sculptures," said Adams. Accompanying the mosaic artwork are biographical text panels which highlight the history and backgrounds of each of the original founders. The project is scheduled for dedication in April 2020.

The public art project is funded by the OST/Almeda Corridor Redevelopment Authority and the Emancipation Park Conservancy.

Reginald C. Adams LLC is a Public Art & Design firm based in Houston, Texas. RCA studio is world renown for award-winning tile mosaic murals, sculptures, and art installations which are strategically located in historic and underserved communities across the U.S. What makes RCA's artwork most unique is the process of engaging the public in the design, creation and celebration of the work.

