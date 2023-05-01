Local Atlanta Business Takes Hardwood Floor Refinishing and Cleaning to New Heights: Safe and Effective Product Proves What's Old is New Again, Saving and Restoring Homeowners' Floors and Transforming Spaces One House at a Time

ATLANTA, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local business owner Arthur Weaver III is turning heads as the owner of ART Cleaning Solution, a product and service company that is safeguarding wood floors, home values, and the health of his clients. Established in 2022, his Atlanta-based business specializes in cleaning and refinishing hardwood, laminate, and engineered wood floors, restoring them and bringing them back to life, and saving customers a ton of money.

"Unlike the local competition, my product and cleaning method saves people from having to sand, or worse, replace their hardwood floors due to scratches, wax build-up, or residue from previous cleaning solutions that destroy the wood," said Owner and Founder Arthur Weaver III. "The best way to protect your investment is to hire a professional that knows how to properly care for your floors and make them look shiny and new again."

Pioneering the local industry, Weaver stresses the importance of proper maintenance and is vigilant about having the right products for the job. Designed with safety in mind, his unique product has no harsh chemicals, making it safe for people, pets, and floors. Better yet – all his services are guaranteed.

Customers are welcome to free, in-house estimates for all professional deep cleaning services. Weaver will also perform a free sample of his work in person. Among a range of services, he specializes in deep cleaning, stripping, waxing, and recoating. Weaver and his team of highly-trained professionals also offer tile and grout floor cleaning and sealing. There is an upfront charge of up to $50, which will go toward the cost of the service. Jobs start at a minimum of $500.

"What we do at ART Cleaning Solution is safe and effective," noted Weaver. "We are more costly than the cheap, over-the-counter products you'll find in retail stores, but much less expensive and more convenient than having to sand down or replace your hardwood floors."

In 2015, Weaver became recognized as a Guinness World Record holder, beating out his competition from Australia after completing 76 knuckle push-ups in one minute. Now looking to break another world record by helping as many customers as possible through ART Cleaning Solution, his business looks as bright and shiny as his floors.

ART Cleaning Solution was originally founded in 2009. After over a decade of satisfying customers, the company expanded its services by focusing on hardwood, laminate, and engineered wood floor cleaning and restoration. ART Cleaning Solution serves all of Atlanta and the surrounding areas and notably maintains 5-star reviews on Google. The company also offers the convenience of quotes directly online via its website or by texting directly for an even faster response.

