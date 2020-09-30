Local Attorney Named 2020 New York Metro Rising Star

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate attorney, Karl Dowden, has been selected to the 2020 New York Metro Rising Stars list, an honor reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice. Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes the top lawyers in the New York metropolitan area as selected through peer nomination and independent research. New York Metro Rising Stars must be 40 years old or younger or have been practicing for less than 10 years. Only 2.5% of attorneys in the New York Metro area receive this distinction.

Karl Dowden

"I opened my practice nearly three years ago, and it's astonishing to be recognized for my efforts in making the legal real estate process approachable and affordable," said Karl Dowden. "This accessible and simple approach has proven extremely helpful to my clients as they adjust during the pandemic."

Karl Dowden has built a reputation in the Westchester and NYC real estate community as a versatile and relatable attorney, an outstanding advocate for his clients and an ever-growing expert in the field.

"My husband and I hired Karl as our attorney for our NY State home purchase. He was consistently professional, helpful and very responsive to our questions and concerns throughout our first home buying experience. Home purchases can be very stressful but we were in great hands with Karl and his expertise. He helped make the overall home purchase experience less stressful. We would highly recommend him. And plan to work with him again if the need arises!" said Ashley Gerst, client. (Additional reviews available on Google.)

As the impact of COVID-19 altered the real estate industry, Karl adapted to meet the needs of his clients. He migrated to virtual appointments and provided resources to help his clients navigate the changes. See https://www.karldowdenlaw.com/covid-19/ and https://www.karldowdenlaw.com/commercial-leases-covid-19/ for examples. He also shared his knowledge in workshops and on forums, like the Westchester Real Estate Investors' "Managing Your Real Estate Risk During The COVID-19 Pandemic" and Brooklyn Law School's "Starting a Real Estate Legal Career in 2020".

About Karl Dowden Law

Karl Dowden is a real estate attorney with the experience to make real estate law simple for his clients. He has over six years of legal experience representing residential and commercial purchasers and sellers, property owners in commercial refinances as well as landlords and tenants in commercial leasing matters. He has offices in Westchester County and in New York City.

