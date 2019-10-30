Local Audiology Company Pledges Thousands to Support Better Hearing

"This pledge honors not only my grandfather's legacy, but also goes a long way to help us give back to the communities which have supported Optimal Hearing for nearly 60 years," said Dr. Gabriel Pitt, AuD, Chief Audiology Officer at Optimal Hearing.

Positive community impact

Access to healthcare is a hot-button issue, and hearing healthcare is no exception. With Medicare not providing any hearing aid benefits for most seniors, the out-of-pocket costs associated with better hearing can put audiological services out of reach of some low-income seniors, veterans, and working professionals who may not be able to afford hearing aids through medical or retail avenues. Although hearing aid prices have remained competitive, the average retail price of hearing is typically $3,000-5.000, which can represent a significant expense for seniors or working professionals on a fixed income or budget.

"We understand there is a certain segment of the population that has difficulty accessing better hearing," said Dr. Pitt. "We see cases like this in our offices, and it saddens us to know we have the ability to help these individuals, but their financial situation doesn't allow them to move forward. The Community Cares initiative gives our professionals a vehicle to help these individuals on a case by case basis."

Program Availability

The Optimal Hearing Community Cares application is available as of Nov 1, 2019, and will remain open until the end of the holidays, or until we reach our goal of helping 37 families, one for each of the company's locations, hear better for the holidays. The application can be found at ( https://info.optimalhearing.com/communitycares ) or by calling any of our local offices. Although Optimal Hearing is a small, family practice, it believes this program and the thousands of dollars being reinvested into the community should help foster a continued environment of trust between the company and the Hard of Hearing (HoH) community it serves.

