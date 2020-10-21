Local Austin Company -- Hayes Software Systems -- Helps Schools Across the U.S. Continue Seamless Remote Learning

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayes Software Systems, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is hosting their 7th annual User Group Meetup today. Taking place October 21-October 22, this meeting is the only inventory meeting of education technology professionals in the country. For the first time ever, the meeting is being hosted virtually.

Hayes Software Systems

More important than ever, this one-of-a-kind gathering aims to give schools the resources for optimal remote learning, as well as the chance to meet with other districts to exchange ideas, solutions, and practices to navigate through learning in and outside the classroom.

To register for the event, visit: Hayes User Group and Virtual Meetup

Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to learn best practices as it pertains to tracking and supporting their school's technology devices or instructional materials. Having the correct processes and procedures in place ensures confidence when loaning iPads, computers, or other devices in mass quantities.

Hayes Software Systems was created in 1990 with one mission in mind - to support school administrators. Currently, Hayes assists schools in 44 states in tracking and providing technical support by using proprietary inventory management and help desk software that ensures school administrators know exactly where a device is and how it's being used. Hayes User Group is a free continuing education opportunity for any school district looking to learn.

For questions about the event or to schedule an interview, contact:

Rebecca Rosas, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

About Hayes Software Systems

Hayes Software Systems is a privately held company in Austin, Texas that has been supporting K-12 education for 30 years by managing assets for their entire lifecycle and providing peace of mind and confidence in inventory data. Hayes has helped over 9,500 schools, including 35 of the top 100 districts in the country, positively impacting the education of over 7,000,000 students. Hayes also services higher education, state agencies, and government entities. For additional information, visit https://www.hayessoft.com to learn more.

Related Images

hayes-user-group.png

Hayes User Group

SOURCE Hayes Software Systems