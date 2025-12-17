Local Automotive Tech Innovator Shows Off New MPVI4 in Chicago Streets

The production used local actors, local crews, and familiar city landmarks to frame the story exactly where HP Tuners began. The goal was simple: show the real-world impact of the tools that have reshaped how enthusiasts and professionals tune, diagnose, and calibrate modern vehicles.

A Chicago Story From a Chicago Company

HP Tuners was founded in the Chicago area by Keith Prociuk and Chris Piastri with a clear mission—to build reliable, forward-thinking tools for the automotive and motorsports community. Over two decades later, the company has grown into a global leader in vehicle diagnostics and calibration technology while keeping its roots firmly planted in Illinois.

"We've built this company in Chicago, we've hired our team here, and we continue investing in the region," said Keith Prociuk, co-founder of HP Tuners. "It only made sense to celebrate two decades of growth and the launch of MPVI4 by bringing the cameras home."

Showcasing MPVI4 Across the City

The downtown Chicago production served as the visual anchor for MPVI4, capturing the device in action across garages, streets, and tuning environments throughout the city. The shoot launches the company's current campaign: Tune All the Toys in Your Garage, showcasing the company's performance versatility and practical use cases for real vehicles and the everyday people who rely on HP Tuners tools—technicians, enthusiasts, and builders.

MPVI4 represents the newest evolution in HP Tuners hardware, supporting over forty manufacturers and thousands of vehicles. With updated electronics and improved connectivity, it continues to deliver on the company's commitment to delivering accurate, dependable, and flexible tools for tuning and diagnostics.

Twenty Two Years of Chicago Innovation

Alongside the MPVI4 launch, the anniversary highlights HP Tuners' long-standing investment in the region's engineering and technology pipeline. The company supports several national STEM, local education and workforce development programs.

"These initiatives matter," said Sarah Lassek, Director of Marketing. "They help prepare the next generation of builders, technicians, and engineers—people who will shape the future of this industry. Being able to tie that work back to Chicago is something we are passionate about."

About HP Tuners

HP Tuners is the leading provider of diagnostic and calibration solutions for the vehicle performance market. With over 22 years of expertise in delivering high-quality data logging, scanning, and tuning tools, the Chicago-based company offers the most comprehensive solution for late model trucks and sports cars, daily commuters, powersports, motorcycles and marine vehicles in the industry. https://www.hptuners.com/

