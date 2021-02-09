Local Biology Teacher, Renee Capozzola, Wins World's Most Prestigious Underwater Photography Competition

Sharks' Skylight , Renee's award-winning piece, was chosen as the winner from over 4,500 entries sent in from 68 countries. Her stunning image, shot in French Polynesia, features an underwater scene of noble and imposing blacktip reef sharks, contrasted with the calm sorbet hues of the above-water sunset.

"I am beyond proud to be the first female photographer to win this award and I'm hoping my photo will help build awareness of how endangered sharks are throughout the world," remarks Renee. "It is estimated that 70-100 million sharks are killed every year, and without added legal protection, they may soon disappear completely, which would create complex issues in our marine ecosystem."

Alex Mustard, UPY's head judge and former marine biologist (who is regarded as one of the world's leading underwater photographers), further commented on Renee's piece: "This is a photograph of hope, a glimpse of how the ocean can be when we give it a chance. Renee not only persevered until this serendipitous scene unfolded, but more importantly, she has the talent to capture such a precise moment."

To interview Renee Capozzola, contact EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or email – [email protected] .

About Renee Capozzola

A California native, Renee Capozzola has taught AP Biology at Palos Verdes High School for almost 20 years. She became a certified scuba diver in 2004 and was immediately fascinated by the beautiful reefs and marine animals she encountered. Quickly realizing that she wanted to share the underwater world with others, Renee grabbed a camera and began shooting.

Specializing in wide angle and split-level images, the award winner's work (awarded in over 40 international accolades), showcases an intriguing combination of artistic talent honed through oil painting during her youth and a professional background in science.

Renee believes that her striking photographs can help increase awareness of our fragile marine ecosystems and encourage others to help protect our oceans.

SOURCE Renee Capozzola

Related Links

http://www.beneaththesurfaceimaging.com

