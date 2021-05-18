Local Black-owned scratch kitchen in Anacostia launches new meal delivery service

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Crumb today announced the launch of its new prepared meal delivery service: Open Crumb Meal Delivery . Expanding its reach beyond its storefront, Open Crumb is bringing fresh, honest, made-from-scratch meals straight to tables throughout the DMV with dishes featuring a fusion of flavors from around the globe.

"All of our food is cooked using our own, unique recipes—a fusion of traditional African dishes with Mediterranean and American influences," explains Peter Opare, co-owner and chef of Open Crumb. "I believe in food and its power in bringing people together, and our goal with our meal delivery service is to make mealtimes easier so families can focus on coming together over a delicious meal."

Open Crumb Meal Delivery offers two ways to order: individual meals and family meals. With individual meals, customers pick one entree and two sides, and the meal will be packaged and sealed in a single, easy-to-reheat container. For family meals, customers pick one entree and at least two sides, and the entree and sides are packaged separately for family-style serving.

The current menu features some of Open Crumb's best-selling dishes, including their chicken stew (slow cooked chicken in a tomato curry), jollof rice (West African seasoned rice), and mac and cheese. Made-from-scratch desserts and freshly pressed juices are available as add-ons.

"As a scratch kitchen, our food is prepared from raw ingredients and all of our bread and desserts are made in-house," shares Opare. "Every dish is carefully prepared by myself or my family, and the meals for our delivery service will always be made fresh, never frozen."

Open Crumb Meal Delivery delivers within 20 miles of the store, including all of DC as well as Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria, Hyattsville, Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring, and beyond.

Open Crumb's story is rooted in a family tradition of food, cooking, and entrepreneurship. After moving from Ghana to the United States in 1990, Tony and Abigail Opare—the parents of Open Crumb's co-owner and chef, Peter Opare—opened Café Dio Opare in Adams Morgan in the early 1990s. In 2019, Peter and his family moved to Anacostia and started Open Crumb as a takeout-focused restaurant serving unique eats.

