Local Blogger, Aimee Jurenka, Finalist for International Pet Industry Award

SEATTLE, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle resident Aimee Jurenka, founder and curator of The Lazy Raw Feeder, has recently been announced as a finalist for the BlogPaws Nose-to-Nose Awards. BlogPaws is the first and original professional association and conference designed by and for pet bloggers and social media influencers. Jurenka was selected as a finalist for the Best New Pet Blog Category.

Designed to honor the best of the best in the pet blogging and pet social media influencer world, 52 finalists in 13 categories have been selected by a panel of industry professionals. The 13 winners will be selected by judges based on creativity, expertise and performance in their respective categories.

Winners will be revealed in an exclusive red-carpet ceremony at the ninth annual pet-friendly BlogPaws Conference (http://www.blogpaws.com) which will be taking place April 18 through April 20 in Kansas City, Missouri at the Sheraton Kansas City. Winners will receive a trophy, recognition by peers, social coverage, press coverage and more.

About Aimee Jurenka and The Lazy Raw Feeder

The Lazy Raw Feeder is a collection of easy tips and tricks for feeding a raw diet to dogs, without it taking over a person's life. She provides simple, holistic tips for the busy pet owner. Her writing helps to dispel the myth that raw feeding needs to take a lot of work or money. Aimee Jurenka categorizes herself as a "crazy dog mom," and she's proud of that title. She is enjoys helping to educate pet owners about raw feeding while helping to create an engaged pet owner community.

