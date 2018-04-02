Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-time Massachusetts resident, Bryn Nowell, founder and curator of a pet blog called A Dog Walks into a Bar, has recently been announced as a finalist for the BlogPaws Nose-to-Nose Awards. BlogPaws is the first and original professional association and conference designed by and for pet bloggers and social media influencers. Nowell was selected as a finalist for the Best Humor Blog, Best Blog Photo, and Best Sponsored Video categories. In previous years, she was a finalist for Best Blog Photo, Best Sponsored Video, and Best New Pet Blog.

Designed to honor the best of the best in the pet blogging and pet social media influencer world, 52 finalists in 13 categories have been selected by a panel of industry professionals. The 13 winners will be selected by judges based on creativity, expertise and performance in their respective categories.

Winners will be revealed in an exclusive red-carpet ceremony at the ninth annual pet-friendly BlogPaws Conference (http://www.blogpaws.com) which will be taking place April 18 through April 20 in Kansas City, Missouri at the Sheraton Kansas City. Winners will receive a trophy, recognition by peers, social coverage, press coverage and more.

About Bryn Nowell and A Dog Walks into a Bar

A Dog Walks into a Bar, is a site that focuses on "Paws, Pints and Prose - All things Dogs and Drinking." The author and site designer has curated posts that include information regarding pet ownership and the beer, wine and liquor industry. Content includes: DIY projects, recipes, product reviews, giveaways, and dog friendly events and locations like breweries and wineries.

