Local Bounti Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

First customer deliveries from Washington and Texas facilities shipping in second quarter

Expands penetration in Pacific Northwest and Texas with new retail customers, including Albertsons Seattle and Brookshire's

Expected to close on $228 million of financing commitments in the second quarter to support 2024 projects — including additional capacity at existing facilities and building of a new greenfield facility in the Midwest

Grab-and-Go Salad Kits gaining distribution momentum

Provides full year 2024 sales guidance of $50 to $60 million, representing a doubling of revenue versus 2023



HAMILTON, Mont., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and provided initial full year 2024 guidance.

"Our first quarter results were consistent with our expectations and demonstrated strong operational progress from a combination of recent improvements we've made to our business, keeping us on track to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA1 generation in early 2025," stated Craig Hurlbert, CEO of Local Bounti. "Since December, we've significantly increased packed volumes at our Georgia facility and continue to sustain production levels that are three-times that of a year ago. We also recently initiated a scaled trial for a differentiated use of our Stack towers that in a smaller trial demonstrated a further yield increase of at least 10% beyond what we are currently achieving in Georgia. We expect to receive those results later in the second quarter. This is an example of our relentless pursuit of efficiencies and builds upon our learnings to date that are reflected in our new purpose-built facilities in Washington and Texas. These facilities will allow us to maximize the advantages inherent in our patented Stack & Flow Technology with an operational design that creates efficiencies and drives productivity."

Mr. Hurlbert continued, "Looking to the second quarter, shipments from these facilities are commencing and we expect them to provide critical capacity to support the expansion of our product assortment this year. On that note, we are excited about our progress expanding the distribution of our Grab-and-Go Salad Kits in the second quarter. We're also thrilled to have attracted new customers, including Albertsons Seattle and Brookshire's, which strengthens our distribution in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. The efficiency of our capacity combined with new compelling product offerings has our business on track to deliver a step-up in revenue growth in the second half of this year to achieve our full year guidance, which calls for a doubling of revenue versus 2023."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Sales increased 25% to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $6.7 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increased production and growth in sales from the Company's facility in Georgia .





in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increased production and growth in sales from the Company's facility in . Gross income was $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross margin percentage 1 was approximately 24%, excluding depreciation, stock-based compensation, business combination related integration costs, and other nonrecurring items. Adjusted gross margin performance was driven by costs associated with the ongoing optimization and scaling up of the Company's facilities. The Company expects that, over time, its adjusted gross margin will increase as a percentage of sales, as a result of the continued scaling of the business and initiatives to optimize production costs.





in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross margin percentage was approximately 24%, excluding depreciation, stock-based compensation, business combination related integration costs, and other nonrecurring items. Adjusted gross margin performance was driven by costs associated with the ongoing optimization and scaling up of the Company's facilities. The Company expects that, over time, its adjusted gross margin will increase as a percentage of sales, as a result of the continued scaling of the business and initiatives to optimize production costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by $8.4 million to $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $16.0 million in the prior year period, driven by cost savings actions the Company took in the fourth quarter of 2023 to streamline its organizational structure, as well as lower stock-based compensation expense. The Company expects to continue to benefit from its lower cost base through the end of 2024.





to in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to in the prior year period, driven by cost savings actions the Company took in the fourth quarter of 2023 to streamline its organizational structure, as well as lower stock-based compensation expense. The Company expects to continue to benefit from its lower cost base through the end of 2024. Net loss was $24.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to net loss of $23.5 million for the prior year period.





in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to net loss of for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 loss was $6.9 million , which excludes a net benefit of $0.9 million in stock-based compensation, $9.6 million in interest expense, $3.2 million of depreciation and amortization, $4.2 million loss on change in fair value of warrant liability, and $0.8 million of business combination and integration costs. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2024 compares to a loss of $7.4 million in the prior year period and a loss of $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

1See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Commercial Facility Expansion Update

Byron, Georgia Facility Continues to Operate at Heightened Levels of Production

In the first quarter, the Company increased production by an additional 50% compared to December 2023, which equates to production that is approximately three-times that of a year ago, and this has continued through April. The Company recently initiated scaled trial for a differentiated use of its Stack towers that have in a smaller trial demonstrated a further yield increase of at least 10% beyond what is currently being achieved. The Company expects to receive those results later in the second quarter of 2024. Local Bounti is focused on satisfying existing demand from retailers across the southeastern U.S. In March, the Company delivered its first shipment of Spinach to customers from the Georgia facility.

Commissioning Progressing at Mount Pleasant, TX & Pasco, WA Facilities, Shipping First Product to Customers

The Company commenced operations and seeding at both its Texas and Washington facilities in late January and is shipping its first product to customers in the second quarter. The Texas facility fortifies Local Bounti's distribution in markets across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. The Washington facility bolsters the Company's distribution capabilities in the Pacific Northwest to serve its expanding retail customer base.

Announces Intent to Expand Capacity at Existing Facilities in 2024

Plans remain underway to build additional capacity across the Company's network of facilities enabled with its Stack & Flow Technology. The locations and degree of expansion will be announced at a future date, but construction is currently anticipated to begin late in the second quarter of 2024. The planned expansions are designed to provide additional capacity and allow for the Company's growing product assortment to meet existing demand from Local Bounti's direct relationships with blue-chip retailers and distributors.

Next Facility to be Opened in the Midwest

Local Bounti is planning its next high-tech Stack & Flow facility to be built in the Midwestern U.S. The region is in close proximity to existing customers' distribution networks and will support growing retail demand for the Company's products, improve service to retail partners throughout the Midwest and also provide improved access to the Northeast. The Company expects to name the future location following completion of negotiations and is targeting construction to begin in the third quarter of 2024. This future facility is expected to comprise a six-acre greenhouse that is supported by multiple Stack zones.

Hamilton, Montana Facility to Transition from R&D to Commercial Production

The transition of the Company's Montana facility from a research and development focus to a commercially oriented focus growing produce for sale to customers is on track for mid-year completion. This transition will follow the capacity enhancements brought about by the completion of the Georgia facility and the commencement of operations at both Texas and Washington and is expected to help drive the Company toward its goals of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA in early 2025.

Product Development & Distribution

Starting in the second quarter of 2024, Local Bounti expects to expand distribution of its Grab-and-Go Salad Kits to customers throughout the Pacific Northwest and Southern United States, which will include approximately 700 doors of incremental distribution to the Company's current footprint and include four unique flavor offerings: Artisanal Chicken Caesar, Memphis Inspired Chicken, Sweet Poppy Power, and Modern Greek Style.

The Company is set to expand its baby leaf assortment in the third quarter of 2024 by introducing several high-velocity offerings including Arugula, Baby Spinach & Spring Mix Blend, and Power Greens. While the Company is still scaling up these products, it is pleased to have delivered its first shipment of Spinach to customers in March out of the Georgia facility.

Stack & Flow Technology Patent

In February 2024, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent to Local Bounti for its proprietary Stack & Flow Technology. Stack & Flow Technology, which combines the best of vertical and greenhouse growing technologies, enables superior unit economics and efficiencies across the production cycle. Plants spend early development in a stacked nursery design, reducing facility square footage. When the plants reach targeted maturity, they are transported to hydroponic greenhouses, which are arranged on horizontal planes with natural sunlight and other controlled environment variables, resulting in optimal growth conditions specified for each type of plant as well as space and energy efficiency. With less land requirement and fewer days in the greenhouse, Stack & Flow Technology enables lower capital expenditure, lower operating expenses, higher labor efficiency and higher yield compared to results published by greenhouse farms and other CEA operations.

Capital Structure

The Company ended with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $14.7 million as of March 31, 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, Local Bounti expects to close on its four previously disclosed Conditional Commitment Letters ("CCLs") from a commercial finance lender that were executed in the second half of 2023. Together, the CCLs provide for total financing of approximately $228 million to fund its 2024 facility expansions, its new greenfield facility in the Midwest, and to repay certain existing construction financing which will lower the Company's cost of capital. The funding expected pursuant to the CCLs is subject to the completion of definitive documents and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

As of March 31, 2024, Local Bounti had approximately 8.4 million shares outstanding, 6.2 million common shares under warrants outstanding, and approximately 0.5 million restricted stock units outstanding. As of March 31, 2024, including these warrants and restricted stock units, the Company had a fully diluted share count of approximately 15.1 million shares outstanding.

The Company believes that it has access to capital to fund its operations, complete the construction of its ongoing projects, and reach positive adjusted EBITDA in early 2025. This includes cash on the balance sheet and construction financing arrangements.

The Company continues to pursue opportunities to lower its cost of capital and replace its construction financing, including sale leaseback transactions and its work with a licensed United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) lender.

Financial Outlook

Management is providing its full year 2024 sales guidance of $50 to $60 million, which reflects expected production from its fully operational Georgia, California and Montana facilities, and to a lesser extent, the partial year contribution from production ramping up at its Texas and Washington facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains references to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin percentage and adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, which are adjusted from results based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and exclude certain expenses, gains and losses. The Company defines and calculates adjusted EBITDA as net loss attributable to Local Bounti before the impact of interest expense, depreciation, amortization, and adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, business acquisition and strategic transaction due diligence and integration related costs, utilities price spike and inclement weather related costs, loss on disposal of fixed assets, and certain other non-core items. The Company defines and calculates adjusted gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation, stock-based compensation, business acquisition and strategic transaction due diligence and integration related costs, and certain other non-core items. The Company defines and calculates adjusted gross margin percentage as adjusted gross profit as a percent of sales. The Company defines and calculates adjusted selling, general and administrative expense as selling, general and administrative expense excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, business acquisition and strategic transaction due diligence and integration related costs, and certain other non-core items.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's understanding of the Company's prospects for the future and the historical performance for the context of the investor. The Company's management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods the Company uses to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Refer to the attached financial supplement for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

LOCAL BOUNTI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,242

$ 10,326 Restricted cash 6,489

6,569 Accounts receivable, net 3,360

3,078 Inventory, net 4,960

4,210 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,620

2,805 Total current assets 25,671

26,988 Property and equipment, net 344,112

313,166 Operating lease right-of-use assets 155

172 Intangible assets, net 40,461

41,353 Other assets 3,008

73 Total assets $ 413,407

$ 381,752







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 12,778

$ 14,640 Accrued liabilities 19,314

17,204 Financing obligation 25

— Operating lease liabilities 76

97 Total current liabilities 32,193

31,941 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 329,775

277,985 Financing obligation, noncurrent 49,397

49,225 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 95

114 Warrant liability 11,394

7,214 Total liabilities 422,854

366,479







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' (deficit) equity





Common stock, 0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 8,437,542 and 8,311,229 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1

1 Additional paid-in capital 317,930

318,600 Accumulated deficit (327,378)

(303,328) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (9,447)

15,273 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 413,407

$ 381,752

LOCAL BOUNTI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Sales $ 8,383

$ 6,698 Cost of goods sold(1)(2) 7,597

6,419 Gross profit 786

279 Operating expenses:





Research and development(1)(2) 3,487

3,576 Selling, general and administrative(1)(2) 7,598

15,981 Total operating expenses 11,085

19,557 Loss from operations (10,299)

(19,278) Other income (expense):





Change in fair value of warrant liability (4,180)

— Interest expense, net (9,608)

(4,299) Other income 37

50 Net loss $ (24,050)

$ (23,527)







Net loss applicable to common stockholders per basic common share:





Basic and diluted $ (2.89)

$ (3.04) Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic and diluted 8,325,944

7,727,866



(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Cost of goods sold $ 21

$ 87 Research and development 93

738 Selling, general and administrative (1,048)

5,134 Total stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized $ (934)

$ 5,959



(2) Amounts include depreciation and amortization as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Cost of goods sold $ 1,203

$ 936 Research and development 797

566 Selling, general and administrative 1,228

1,956 Total depreciation and amortization $ 3,228

$ 3,458

LOCAL BOUNTI CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN

PERCENTAGE



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Sales $ 8,383

$ 6,698 Cost of goods sold 7,597

6,419 Gross profit 786

279 Depreciation 1,203

936 Stock-based compensation 21

87 Utilities price spike and inclement weather related costs —

727 Acquisition related integration costs —

157 Adjusted gross profit $ 2,010

$ 2,186 Adjusted gross margin % 24 %

33 %

RECONCILIATION OF SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL

AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Selling, general and administrative $ 7,598

$ 15,981 Stock-based compensation 1,048

(5,134) Depreciation and amortization (1,228)

(1,956) Business acquisition and strategic transaction due diligence and integration

related costs (842)

(1,552) Restructuring and business realignment costs (289)

— Adjusted selling, general and administrative $ 6,287

$ 7,339

LOCAL BOUNTI CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Net loss $ (24,050)

$ (23,527) Stock-based compensation expense (934)

5,959 Interest expense, net 9,608

4,299 Depreciation and amortization 3,228

3,458 Utilities price spike and inclement weather related costs —

727 Business acquisition and strategic transaction due diligence and integration

related costs 842

1,709 Restructuring and business realignment costs 289

— Change in fair value of warrant liability 4,180

— Other income (37)

(50) Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,874)

$ (7,425)

