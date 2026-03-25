Local Bounti Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Delivered 27% Annual Revenue Growth and Improved Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA While Advancing Strategic Retail Partnership Discussions

During the First Quarter 2026, Secured New Retail Accounts to Expand Distribution and Improve Channel Mix

Existing Strategic Investor Closed on Additional $15 Million in Growth Capital

Issued U.S. Patent for Computer Vision and AI-Driven Growing Optimization

HAMILTON, Mont., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company currently servicing approximately 13,000 retail doors, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Kathleen Valiasek, President and CEO of Local Bounti, stated, "Our fourth quarter and full year results reflect a confluence of positive variables — each of our three state-of-the-art facilities are operating at full capacity, our top line grew meaningfully, and the work we've done to optimize our network and tighten our cost structure is showing up in our financial performance. The efforts to drive stability and efficiency across our operations have been relentless, and I want to commend the Local Bounti team for their continued focus."

Ms. Valiasek continued, "We are carrying significant momentum into 2026 and what makes this moment especially exciting is that our improving execution is converging with a positive shift in the market. The same retailers and strategic partners who were cautious about controlled environment agriculture (CEA) a few years ago are now in active discussions about long-term supply partnerships. The velocity of that engagement has picked up meaningfully. Achieving positive adjusted EBITDA remains our highest priority, and as we have shown in the cadence of our financial improvement over this past year, we have been charging ahead on all fronts to demonstrate our commitment toward achieving a sustainable model. As we think about 2026, we're balancing that priority alongside maintaining the flexibility to execute on the commercial opportunities we are pursuing."

Craig Hurlbert, Executive Chairman of Local Bounti, stated, "What makes this moment particularly noteworthy for Local Bounti isn't just the financial progress—it's the industry's positive reception to CEA. Retailers are increasingly designing supply chains that assume CEA is permanent infrastructure, and they're looking for the right partners to deliver product at scale. That's the market validation we've been charging towards—and the additional $15 million investment from an existing strategic investor further underscores that confidence. Local Bounti is positioned at the center of this inflection point and we intend to capitalize on it."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

Sales increased 24% to $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to $10.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was due to increased production and growth in sales from the facilities in Georgia, Texas, and Washington.

Gross profit increased 182% to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to $0.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin percentage 1 , which excludes depreciation and stock-based compensation, and other non-core items, increased approximately 400 basis points to 29%, as compared to 25% in 2024.

, which excludes depreciation and stock-based compensation, and other non-core items, increased approximately 400 basis points to 29%, as compared to 25% in 2024. General and administrative expenses decreased by $1.0 million to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to $8.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by general cost savings measures. Adjusted general and administrative expense 1 , which excludes intangible impairment, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and other non-core items decreased 18% to $4.3 million, as compared to $5.3 million in the prior year period. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company reduced its annualized expenses by approximately $1.5 million (to include operating expenses and cost of goods sold).

, which excludes intangible impairment, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and other non-core items decreased 18% to $4.3 million, as compared to $5.3 million in the prior year period. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company reduced its annualized expenses by approximately $1.5 million (to include operating expenses and cost of goods sold). Net loss decreased to $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to net loss of $36.3 million for the prior year period, primarily due to a $14.3 million reduction in net interest expense resulting from the debt restructuring activities the Company completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA1 loss improved 38% to $5.8 million, as compared to a loss of $9.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2025 excludes $1.1 million in stock-based compensation, $4.2 million in interest expense, $5.6 million of depreciation and amortization, $5.0 million loss on change in fair value of warrant liability, and other non-core items.

Full Year 2025 Financial Summary

Sales increased 27% to $48.4 million in 2025, as compared to $38.1 million in 2024. The increase was due to increased production and growth in sales from the facilities in Georgia, Texas, and Washington.

Gross profit increased 43% to $5.9 million in 2025, as compared to $4.1 million in 2024. Adjusted gross margin percentage 1 , which excludes depreciation and stock-based compensation, and other non-core items, increased approximately 200 basis points to 29%, as compared to 27% in 2024.

, which excludes depreciation and stock-based compensation, and other non-core items, increased approximately 200 basis points to 29%, as compared to 27% in 2024. General and administrative expenses increased by $0.9 million to $33.8 million in 2025, as compared to $32.9 million in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.7 million intangible impairment associated with the "Pete's" trade name, which is no longer in use. Adjusted general and administrative expense 1 , which excludes the aforementioned intangible impairment, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and other non-core items decreased 9% to $18.5 million, as compared to $20.3 million in the prior year period. During 2025, the Company reduced its annualized expenses by nearly $10 million (to include operating expenses and cost of goods sold).

, which excludes the aforementioned intangible impairment, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and other non-core items decreased 9% to $18.5 million, as compared to $20.3 million in the prior year period. During 2025, the Company reduced its annualized expenses by nearly $10 million (to include operating expenses and cost of goods sold). Net loss decreased 21% to $94.4 million in 2025 as compared to net loss of $119.9 million for the prior year period, primarily due to a $26.8 million reduction in net interest expense resulting from the debt restructuring activities the Company completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA1 loss improved 12% to $28.3 million, as compared to a loss of $32.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2025 excludes $5.2 million in stock-based compensation, $32.2 million in interest expense, $23.2 million of depreciation and amortization, $3.4 million loss on change in fair value of warrant liability, and other non-core items.

1See the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release for more information.

Product Development

Local Bounti's launch of its family-sized 10-ounce Romano Caesar Salad Kit in the Pacific Northwest continues to build momentum with consumers at retail — the kit realized a 75% increase in its baseline velocity (units sold per store per week) during the fourth quarter.

The Company continues to pursue growth of its Arugula offering following its successful launch at both its Pasco, WA and Mount Pleasant, TX facilities in early 2025. Conventional arugula is often unreliable and insufficient and is a category that the Company believes it can continue to address through leveraging its baby leaf capabilities.

Distribution

The Company currently services approximately 13,000 retail doors and expanded its retail presence in select southern markets with a new national retailer in the fourth quarter. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company secured two additional accounts that are expected to launch in the coming months – a large premier retail customer covering more than 250 stores with a six SKU placement rollout and a large regional retailer. The Company's quarterly sales to a major e-commerce and DTC customer accelerated by more than 600% during 2025.

Commercial Facilities Update

Yield Enhancement

The Company continues to advance its yield improvement and cost reduction initiatives across its facility network. Tower upgrades were completed at each of its facilities during the fourth quarter, which resulted in enhanced production efficiency and an approximate 10% increase in run-rate yield capacity to reach the Company's highest yields to date in the Company's history.

The Company is also making select investments in its California facilities to improve operational efficiency, which it believes can improve yields by as much as 20%, resulting in increased throughput and enhanced margins.

Capacity Expansion Project

Plans remain in place to build additional capacity across the Company's network of facilities enabled with its patented Stack & Flow Technology®. The expansions are designed to provide additional capacity and allow for the Company's growing product assortment to meet existing demand from Local Bounti's direct relationships with blue-chip retailers and distributors. The timing and scope of these projects, including plans to expand into the Midwest, remain under review pending ongoing discussions with retailers to optimize those facilities for specific products in support of retail commitments and strategies to expand distribution.

Intellectual Property

In February 2026, Local Bounti was issued U.S. Patent No. 12,557,741, titled "Optimizing Growing Process in a Hybrid Growing Environment Using Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence." The patent covers the Company's proprietary methods for using computer vision, machine learning, and automated environmental controls to optimize plant growth across its hybrid vertical and greenhouse growing phases. This is a significant milestone that strengthens the competitive moat around Local Bounti's patented Stack & Flow Technology platform and underscores the Company's technology leadership in controlled environment agriculture. The Company has been deploying these capabilities across all of its Stack & Flow Technology–enabled facilities with tangible results, using AI-driven analysis of plant growth and environmental data to drive improved consistency and yield.

Capital Structure

The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $10.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

Subsequent to year end, in March 2026, the Company received a $15 million investment from an existing strategic investor, further demonstrating continued confidence in Local Bounti's business and long-term growth trajectory.

Over the course of 2025, Local Bounti transformed its capital structure through a series of transactions that significantly improved its balance sheet and financial flexibility. In the first quarter, the Company closed a $25 million equity investment from new and existing investors and restructured its senior credit facility, resulting in a new 10-year term with no cash interest or principal payments until April 2027 and the cancellation of approximately $197 million of debt principal and accrued interest. In August 2025, the Company's existing strategic investors committed $10 million through a convertible note paired with a corresponding $10 million reduction in senior debt principal. The Company also executed equipment leasing arrangements during the year to further bolster liquidity. Combined, these transactions have positioned Local Bounti with the financial flexibility to be strategic with partnerships and growth investments as it advances toward profitability.

As of December 31, 2025, Local Bounti had approximately 22.2 million shares outstanding, 6.8 million common shares under warrants outstanding, and approximately 2.9 million restricted stock units outstanding. The Company also has an out-of-the-money convertible note that, if converted, would result in the issuance of approximately 4.1 million common shares. Including the shares issuable in the event of conversion of the convertible note, as well as the warrants and restricted stock units, the Company had a fully diluted share count of approximately 36.0 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025.

Financial Outlook

The Company expects continued sequential improvements in revenue and adjusted EBITDA loss rate in 2026, driven by ongoing sales growth, cost reduction initiatives, and the ramp of its facilities network. Achieving positive adjusted EBITDA remains a key priority, and management believes the trajectory of financial performance demonstrated throughout 2025 positions the Company to reach this objective.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call with members of the Local Bounti executive management team. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 514-3623 and international listeners may dial +1 (201) 689-8768. The Conference ID is 13757430.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live via webcast, hosted at the "Investors" section of the Company's website at localbounti.com and will be archived online.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is redefining indoor farming with an innovative method – its patented Stack & Flow Technology® – that significantly improves crop turns, increases output and improves unit economics. Local Bounti operates advanced indoor growing facilities across the United States, servicing approximately 13,000 retail doors. Local Bounti grows healthy food utilizing a hybrid approach that integrates the best attributes of controlled environment agriculture with natural elements. Local Bounti's sustainable growing methods are better for the planet, using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional farming methods. With a mission to 'revolutionize agriculture, ensuring accessibility to fresh, sustainable, locally grown produce and nourishing communities everywhere for generations to come,' Local Bounti's food is fresher, more nutritious, and lasts longer than traditional agriculture. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "should," "is to be," or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding improving revenue, sales, costs, margins, and financial metrics; product and customer expansions and related timing; facility operations and adjustments; deployment of new technologies; strategic discussions with customers and others; commercial opportunities; financial guidance; timing for reaching positive adjusted EBITDA; lowering cost of capital; and sufficiency of capital. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: Local Bounti's ability to continue as a going concern and the risk that Local Bounti will fail to obtain additional necessary capital when needed on acceptable terms or at all; Local Bounti's ability to generate significant revenue; restrictions and covenants contained in Local Bounti's debt facility agreements with Cargill Financial Services International, Inc. and Local Bounti's ability to comply therewith; the risk that the concentrated ownership of our common stock will prevent other stockholders from influencing significant decisions; the risk that Local Bounti may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that Local Bounti could fail to effectively manage its future growth; Local Bounti's ability to complete the build out of its current or additional facilities in the future; Local Bounti's reliance on third parties for construction, the risk of delays relating to material delivery and supply chains, and fluctuating material prices; Local Bounti's ability to scale its operations and decrease its cost of goods sold over time; the potential for damage to or problems with Local Bounti's facilities; the impact that current or future acquisitions, investments or expansions of scope of existing relationships have on Local Bounti's business, financial condition, and results of operations; unknown liabilities that may be assumed in acquisitions; Local Bounti's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; Local Bounti's ability to develop and maintain its brand or brands; Local Bounti's ability to achieve its sustainability goals; Local Bounti's ability to maintain its company culture or focus on its vision as it grows; Local Bounti's ability to execute on its growth strategy; the risk of diseases and pests destroying crops; Local Bounti's ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive markets in which it operates; Local Bounti's ability to defend itself against intellectual property infringement claims or other litigation; Local Bounti's ability to effectively integrate the acquired operations of any CEA or similar operations which it acquires into its existing operations; changes in consumer preferences, perception, and spending habits in the food industry; the risk that seasonality may adversely impact Local Bounti's results of operations; Local Bounti's ability to repay, refinance, restructure, or extend its indebtedness as it comes due; Local Bounti's ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") or timely cure any noncompliance thereof; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time, including those under "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in Local Bounti's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, as supplemented by other reports and documents Local Bounti files from time to time with the SEC. Local Bounti cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Local Bounti does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. We have not filed our Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") for the year ended December 31, 2025. As a result, all financial results described in this release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time we file our Form 10-K.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains references to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin percentage and adjusted general and administrative expense, which are adjusted from results based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and exclude certain expenses, gains, and losses. The Company defines and calculates adjusted EBITDA as net loss attributable to Local Bounti before the impact of interest expense, depreciation, and amortization, and adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, business acquisition and strategic transaction due diligence and integration related costs, litigation costs, loss on disposal of fixed assets, and certain other non-core items. The Company defines and calculates adjusted gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and stock-based compensation, and certain other non-core items. The Company defines and calculates adjusted gross margin percentage as adjusted gross profit as a percent of sales. The Company defines and calculates adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, business acquisition and strategic transaction due diligence and integration related costs, litigation costs, and certain other non-core items.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's understanding of the Company's prospects for the future and the historical performance for the context of the investor. The Company's management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP, and the methods the Company uses to compute them may differ from those used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental; they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Refer to the attached financial supplement for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

LOCAL BOUNTI CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,233

$ 937 Restricted cash 6,486

6,529 Accounts receivable, net 2,203

2,282 Inventory, net 7,419

6,814 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,686

2,261 Total current assets 22,027

18,823 Property and equipment, net 357,427

370,978 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 214

277 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 47

73 Intangible assets, net 30,778

37,783 Other assets —

101 Total assets $ 410,493

$ 428,035







Liabilities and stockholders' deficit





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 11,782

$ 16,987 Accrued liabilities 3,653

18,082 Short-term debt —

20,205 Financing obligation 89

51 Operating lease liabilities 32

30 Finance lease liabilities 81

81 Total current liabilities 15,637

55,436 Long-term debt





Principal amount 312,250

447,718 Plus: Debt premium, net of amortization 172,368

— Less: Debt discount, net of amortization (1,498)

— Less: Unamortized deferred financing costs —

(31,141) Long-term debt, net 483,120

416,577 Accrued interest, noncurrent 14,515

— Financing obligation, noncurrent 52,015

49,856 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 25

57 Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent 155

206 Warrant liabilities 11,262

6,403 Total liabilities 576,729

528,535 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' deficit





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized;

22,223,800 and 8,656,122 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025

and 2024, respectively 2

1 Additional paid-in capital 351,371

322,729 Accumulated deficit (517,609)

(423,230) Total stockholders' deficit (166,236)

(100,500) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 410,493

$ 428,035

LOCAL BOUNTI CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended, December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales $ 12,457

$ 10,070

$ 48,365

$ 38,138 Cost of goods sold(1)(2) 10,936

9,530

42,505

34,048 Gross profit 1,521

540

5,860

4,090 Operating expenses:













Research and development(1)(2) 5,436

7,185

25,575

22,287 Sales and marketing(1)(2) 2,196

2,021

9,143

7,893 General and administrative(1)(2) 7,111

8,108

33,769

32,878 Total operating expenses 14,743

17,314

68,487

63,058 Loss from operations (13,222)

(16,774)

(62,627)

(58,968) Other income (expense):













Change in fair value of warrant

liabilities 5,009

1,974

(3,358)

811 Interest expense, net (4,167)

(18,503)

(32,167)

(58,923) Other income (expense), net 3,683

(2,955)

3,773

(2,822) Net loss (8,697)

(36,258)

(94,379)

(119,902) Less: Deemed dividend to preferred

stockholders —

—

403

— Net loss attributable to common

stockholders $ (8,697)

$ (36,258)

$ (94,782)

$ (119,902)















Net loss applicable to common

stockholders per common share:













Basic and diluted $ (0.38)

$ (4.21)

$ (5.61)

$ (14.14) Weighted average common shares

outstanding:













Basic and diluted 22,808,125

8,609,861

16,895,925

8,480,247



(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation as follows:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of goods sold $ 22

$ (2)

$ 124

$ 73 Research and development 24

24

232

274 Sales and marketing 100

51

441

(13) General and administrative 944

1,174

4,394

3,014 Total stock-based compensation expense,

net of amounts capitalized $ 1,090

$ 1,247

$ 5,191

$ 3,348



(2) Amounts include depreciation and amortization as follows:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of goods sold $ 2,085

$ 1,940

$ 8,142

$ 6,137 Research and development 2,376

2,600

9,933

7,631 General and administrative 1,149

1,346

5,122

5,103 Total depreciation and amortization $ 5,610

$ 5,886

$ 23,197

$ 18,871

LOCAL BOUNTI CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN

PERCENTAGE



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales $ 12,457

$ 10,070

$ 48,365

$ 38,138 Cost of goods sold 10,936

9,530

42,505

34,048 Gross profit 1,521

540

5,860

4,090 Depreciation 2,085

1,940

8,142

6,137 Stock-based compensation 22

(2)

124

73 Storm damage lost product 33

—

33

— Restructuring and business realignment

costs —

—

56

— Acquisition related integration costs —

—

—

183 Adjusted gross profit $ 3,661

$ 2,478

$ 14,215

$ 10,483 Adjusted gross margin % 29 %

25 %

29 %

27 %

RECONCILIATION OF GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED GENERAL AND

ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 General and administrative 7,111

8,108

33,769

32,878 Stock-based compensation (944)

(1,174)

(4,394)

(3,014) Depreciation and amortization (1,149)

(1,346)

(5,122)

(5,103) Intangibles impairment —

—

(3,700)

— Loss on disposal of fixed assets (238)

(41)

(264)

(1,651) Business acquisition and strategic

transaction due diligence and

integration related costs (218)

(240)

(414)

(2,296) Litigation (129)

(33)

(784)

(230) Restructuring and business realignment

costs (98)

(7)

(578)

(305) Adjusted general and administrative $ 4,335

$ 5,267

$ 18,513

$ 20,279

LOCAL BOUNTI CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss $ (8,697)

$ (36,258)

$ (94,379)

$ (119,902) Stock-based compensation expense 1,090

1,247

5,191

3,348 Interest expense, net 4,167

18,503

32,167

58,923 Depreciation and amortization 5,610

5,886

23,197

18,871 Intangibles impairment —

—

3,700

— Loss on disposal of fixed assets 238

41

264

1,651 Storm damage lost product 33

—

33

— Business acquisition and strategic

transaction due diligence and

integration related costs 218

240

414

2,479 Debt restructuring transaction cost —

—

1,041

— Intellectual property and other litigation 129

33

784

230 Restructuring and business realignment

costs 98

7

757

305 Change in fair value of warrant liability (5,009)

(1,974)

3,358

(811) Other income (expense), net (3,683)

2,955

(4,814)

2,822 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,806)

$ (9,320)

$ (28,287)

$ (32,084)

SOURCE Local Bounti