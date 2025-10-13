Local Bounti Expands its Presence in the Pacific Northwest Through the Launch of a Family-Size Salad Kit at Walmart

New Romano Caesar Family-Size Salad Kit Marks Strategic Growth for the Company's Pasco, Washington Growing Facility

Product Innovation Broadens Regional Store Footprint

HAMILTON, Mont., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company, today announced an expansion of its Pasco, Washington facility operations with the commercial launch of its new Romano Caesar Family-Size Salad Kit at Walmart. The launch represents a pivotal milestone in the strategic ramp of Local Bounti's facility and underscores the Company's ability to scale production, drive product innovation, and deepen relationships with key retail partners.

Local Bounti Romano Caesar Family Salad Kit

Beginning today October 13, the 10-ounce Romano Caesar Family-Size Salad Kit will be available at 89 Walmart stores supplied through the retailer's Grandview, WA distribution center.

"This new product launch demonstrates the versatility inherent in our purpose-built Washington facility and validates our approach to serving the Pacific Northwest with ultra-fresh, locally grown greens," commented Kathleen Valiasek, President, CEO, and CFO of Local Bounti. "We're expanding our distribution with Walmart to meet consumer demand in the region. The traction we're seeing positions us to roll this product out to customers serviced from both our Washington and Texas facilities, extending our scalable platform for growth."

Addressing Unmet Demand and Strengthening Strategic Retail Partnerships

The Walmart placement represents a meaningful expansion of Local Bounti's existing distribution with the world's largest retailer. Local Bounti currently serves Walmart locations through multiple distribution points across its facility network, and this Pacific Northwest expansion demonstrates the Company's capability to leverage its growing facilities to deepen penetration with strategic customers on a regional basis.

The Pacific Northwest has historically faced challenges in accessing consistently fresh, locally grown leafy greens year-round. Local Bounti's facility in Pasco, WA directly addresses this gap, enabling the Company to harvest and deliver ultra-fresh greens to retail shelves within days, which is a stark contrast to the week-plus transit times typical of conventional supply chains. This proximity translates to superior product quality, extended shelf life, and reduced food waste for both retailers and consumers.

Product Innovation Meets Consumer Demand

The Romano Caesar Family-Size Salad Kit represents a significant line extension for Local Bounti's expanding salad kit portfolio. The product features the Company's Crispy Green Leaf Lettuce – grown using Local Bounti's proprietary Stack & Flow Technology® -- recognized for its exceptional crunch, vibrant color, and 21-day shelf life. Each kit includes premium components: aged Parmesan cheese, house-made flatbread crisps and creamy Romano Caesar dressing.

The family-size format specifically addresses an underserved market segment experiencing robust demand. The Family-Size product serves four to six people, which is ideal for busy families seeking quick, nutritious dinner options and consumers entertaining guests. The product's extended shelf life provides operational benefits for retailers through reduced shrink while giving consumers more flexibility in meal planning and less food waste at home.

According to Research and Markets, the packaged salad market size is expected to grow from $13.0 billion for 2025 to $18.1 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.6% representing a sizeable opportunity to meet expanding consumer demand.

Multi-Region Expansion Strategy

Following the Pacific Northwest launch, Local Bounti plans to introduce the Romano Caesar Family-Size Salad Kit to customers serviced from its Texas facility, further extending the product's geographic reach and the Company's ability to capture share in the fast-growing fresh salad kit category. This phased expansion approach allows Local Bounti to build momentum with retail partners and consumers across multiple regions while leveraging its growing network to serve major population centers with reduced transportation costs and superior freshness.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is redefining indoor farming with an innovative method – its patented Stack & Flow Technology® – that significantly improves crop turns, increases output and improves unit economics. Local Bounti operates advanced indoor growing facilities across the United States, servicing approximately 13,000 retail doors. Local Bounti grows healthy food utilizing a hybrid approach that integrates the best attributes of controlled environment agriculture with natural elements. Local Bounti's sustainable growing methods are better for the planet, using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional farming methods. With a mission to 'revolutionize agriculture, ensuring accessibility to fresh, sustainable, locally grown produce and nourishing communities everywhere for generations to come,' Local Bounti's food is fresher, more nutritious, and lasts longer than traditional agriculture. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "should," "is to be," or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding product expansions and scaling of facilities. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: Local Bounti's ability to continue as a going concern and the risk that Local Bounti will fail to obtain additional necessary capital when needed on acceptable terms or at all; Local Bounti's ability to generate significant revenue; restrictions and covenants contained in Local Bounti's debt facility agreements with Cargill Financial Services International, Inc. and Local Bounti's ability to comply therewith; the risk that the concentrated ownership of our common stock will prevent other stockholders from influencing significant decisions; the risk that Local Bounti may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that Local Bounti could fail to effectively manage its future growth; Local Bounti's ability to complete the build out of its current or additional facilities in the future; Local Bounti's reliance on third parties for construction, the risk of delays relating to material delivery and supply chains, and fluctuating material prices; Local Bounti's ability to scale its operations and decrease its cost of goods sold over time; the potential for damage to or problems with Local Bounti's facilities; the impact that current or future acquisitions, investments or expansions of scope of existing relationships have on Local Bounti's business, financial condition, and results of operations; unknown liabilities that may be assumed in acquisitions; Local Bounti's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; Local Bounti's ability to develop and maintain its brand or brands; Local Bounti's ability to achieve its sustainability goals; Local Bounti's ability to maintain its company culture or focus on its vision as it grows; Local Bounti's ability to execute on its growth strategy; the risk of diseases and pests destroying crops; Local Bounti's ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive markets in which it operates; Local Bounti's ability to defend itself against intellectual property infringement claims or other litigation; Local Bounti's ability to effectively integrate the acquired operations of any CEA or similar operations which it acquires into its existing operations; changes in consumer preferences, perception, and spending habits in the food industry; the risk that seasonality may adversely impact Local Bounti's results of operations; Local Bounti's ability to repay, refinance, restructure, or extend its indebtedness as it comes due; Local Bounti's ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") or timely cure any noncompliance thereof; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time, including those under "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in Local Bounti's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, as supplemented by other reports and documents Local Bounti files from time to time with the SEC. Local Bounti cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Local Bounti does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Local Bounti