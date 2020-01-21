Local Boy to Collect 25,000 Pairs of Shoes to Donate to Charity

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- His name is Zachary Miller and he's a 12-year-old boy from Robbinsville Township, New Jersey. This year he is continuing his mission to collect 25,000 pairs of shoes for Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that distributes shoes and clothing around the world.

"When I learned of Zachary's efforts, I knew I wanted to help," said Jeffrey Starr of A-1 Limousine and Triangle Tours in Princeton, NJ. "I immediately volunteered our headquarters as a donation site for the shoe drive."

Zachary Miller collecting gently worn shoes Soles4Souls

As we head into a New Year, please take a moment to spread the word and clean out your closet. Gently worn shoes in all sizes are greatly appreciated.

In addition to providing shoes to people affected by natural disasters, the program helps individuals start small businesses. Donated shoes will be repurposed and distributed through Soles4Souls' micro-enterprise program that create jobs in developing nations such a Haiti and Honduras.

To donate your gently worn shoes please visit:

A-1 Limousine & Triangle Tours

2 Emmons Drive

Princeton, NJ 08540

