Local Broadcast Pioneer Sarkes Tarzian Inc. Expands Relationship with Comscore Across their Full Station Group

RESTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a long-term agreement to provide Sarkes Tarzian Inc., with measurement services for their television stations in Chattanooga, TN and Reno, NV. Sarkes Tarzian will also use Comscore's advanced automotive audience data as currency as a part of this agreement.

"Comscore introduced measurement via massive and passive viewing databases. It is becoming the ratings currency for a rapidly growing number of local, regional and national accounts. It therefore makes sense to be all in with Comscore in both Chattanooga and Reno," said Tom Tolar, Chief Operating Officer, Sarkes Tarzian Inc.

"Comscore is very excited to be expanding our partnership with Sarkes Tarzian," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President of Local Markets, Comscore. "It clearly demonstrates that Comscore's 21st-century approach to television measurement helps drive revenue and profits for our clients."

The Sarkes Tarzian expansion agreement comes amid continuing momentum for Comscore in local markets as the industry increasingly values the precision and granularity of Comscore's local-market measurement capabilities.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all 210 local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

