Local Business Community Asked To Join The Launch Of Orange County's 2022 Disparity Study

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County commissioned Griffin & Strong, P.C. ("GSPC") to conduct a Disparity Study. In completing its study, GSPC will analyze, and report on, whether the County's Minority and Women Business Enterprise ("MWBE") program is compliant with relevant law. GSPC's study will additionally identify, among other things, whether there is underutilization of MWBEs in the County's procurement and contract award process, if any barriers exist that might adversely affect MWBE participation in such process, and any potential modifications or revisions to the County's procurement process that could address any concerns that may be identified.

Griffin & Strong, a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a nationally recognized expert in disparity research. Public participation in the Study is critical to the accuracy of the Study findings and recommendations which will result in policy recommendations to Orange County.

Griffin & Strong, P.C. will kick off the study by hosting an informational webinar on July 15, 2021. This online session will provide the community with the opportunity to ask questions, learn about the study process, and discuss how they can participate. The meeting will be hosted:

July 15, 2021

5:00-6:30pm EST

Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/3gNj17x

Registration is free and advanced registration is recommended but not required to participate.

For questions or concerns, please email Griffin & Strong at [email protected]. Please note all comments may be recorded and potentially used in the Study.

Griffin & Strong, P.C. is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, GA. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting, and disparity research.

Contact: Syeda Shahbano

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: (678) 364-2962 ext. 104

SOURCE Griffin & Strong, P.C.