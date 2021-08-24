Local Business Hosts Backpack Donation to Benefit Students in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over one hundred families stopped by VA Premier Pawn in Chesapeake on Saturday to take advantage of their first annual Backpack Giveaway. Backpacks were donated by VA Premier Pawn and supplies were donated by customers, members of the community including other businesses.

Delmarva Marine Solutions, owned by Eric Arne, was one of them. "We share VA Premier Pawn's commitment to Hampton Roads and were happy to support the students," he shared.

Support for the event wasn't limited to businesses in the area. Danny Zlotowicz is a fellow pawnbroker from Camarillo, California, sent the team lunch and a donation to support the cause. "VA Premier Pawn is a great resource to their community and we're proud to support our colleagues commitment to students in the area." Danny owns a pawnshop in Camarillo that's set to celebrate its 35th Anniversary in October.

"A decade ago, I set out to offer the people of this area a new kind of pawn shop that supports them and their families," said Donald Rogers, who owns VA Premier Pawn, "this event was a great celebration of that and we've got lots more planned in the future."

