Local Business Owner April-Joi Colbert-Smith Named to NSBA Leadership Council

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- April-Joi Colbert-Smith, Owner and CEO of Lux Hair Elements, LLC of Farmington Hills was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Colbert-Smith, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

"As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated Colbert-Smith. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."

April-Joi, "AJ", born and raised in Detroit, is a multi talented beautician with an extension and retail brand. Beauty enhancement is not the only mission of the brand. Lux is all about influencing the "girl boss" movement, advocating for women's empowerment and teaching collaboration over competition amongst women and girls.

Colbert-Smith joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have April-Joi Colbert-Smith as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."

Lux Hair Elements LLC is definitely "More than just Hair!" Starting out as a quaint salon, Lux has expanded the extension line to hair care products, apparel, and accessories. The Lux brand is like non other. From the packaging to the products, the brand development of Lux is absolutely an experience. Visit and get LUXED today! Luxhairelements.com

