Local Business Owner Bonnie Mauldin Named to NSBA Leadership Council Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnie Mauldin, Atlanta business owner and digital marketing influencer, has been selected to serve on the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Bonnie Mauldin, a recognized leader in the Metro-Atlanta small business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C. "As a business owner, the last year has been especially challenging. Small businesses in my community, as well as the nation, have had to work harder than ever to survive. To address these challenges, it is more critical than ever to get involved, be active and make your voice heard when it comes to laws and regulation," stated Bonnie Mauldin. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take a collective small business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."

Bonnie Mauldin is the founder and owner of The Mauldin Group, one of Atlanta's leading marketing agencies and ranked in the top 10 SEO companies in the nation by MarTech Magazine. In addition, Bonnie works as a consultant and mentor for new business owners and young entrepreneurs, helping to groom the next generation of business owners. Bonnie Mauldin joined the NSBA Leadership Council to share her experience as the owner of multiple small businesses. Her passion is to actively raise awareness of the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint and health care costs.

The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small business proposals.

"I am proud to have Bonnie Mauldin as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "She came to us highly recommended."

