Local Business Owner Donates Not One But Two New Cadillacs to Deserving Community Members

WHITESBORO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Auto Group owner Matt Johnson has vowed to give back to the communities which support his businesses. Recently, he decided to ask the local communities to nominate someone they knew that had experienced an exceptionally hard year in a contest he called "You Deserve A Holiday" car giveaway. After reading stacks of local stories submitted by nominations, both heartbreaking and heartwarming, choosing the winner was not an easy task.

Holiday Auto Group Holiday 'You Deserve A Holiday' Car Giveaway Winners The Bird Family and Inset, The Miller Family.

While the requests for nominations indicated there will be one lucky winner chosen, Holiday had so many deserving nominations they decided to give away two.

"I felt like there are so many people who have had even worse situations this year and they don't get any attention because everybody is going through hard times. A new car won't change what they are going through, but it's one small thing we can do to help bring a smile to their face and, hopefully, financial relief," Holiday Auto owner Matt Johnson said.

The two winning families are the Miller family of Ardmore, Oklahoma, and the Bird family of Greenville, Texas.

The Miller family was nominated by a complete stranger. The stranger read they had lost one of their twin boys to a drowning accident on Aug. 29, and two weeks later their truck was stolen. "When you lose your child, it's just devastating so the support and prayers and love and encouragement definitely help fill the burden," Brittany Miller said.

The Bird family of Greenville is a loving family that gives much of their time to others in their community. Tragically, Jamie Bird's husband, 38-year-old Shaae Bird, father of two, unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack.

"I thought we were coming [to Holiday] to look for a vehicle for my mom because she starts her cancer treatment today and needed a lower payment," said Jamie Bird. Jamie is a breast cancer survivor herself, now preparing to care for her mother who was just diagnosed with breast cancer.

Holiday Auto Group covered TT&L and all payments for both families so that they have no additional costs for the gifted vehicle. Holiday Auto has given more than $200,000 in local community support to schools, FFA programs, and more.

Holiday Auto Group was founded in 2003 by owner Matt Johnson. He saw there was a need to change the way the car industry did business. Not only would they give back to their communities, but they would also focus on improving the car buying process by making it seamless and putting the customer first. Holiday decided they would offer their vehicles for less, while still offering award-winning customer service. With this no-hassle, transparent process, Holiday has been able to achieve the highest awards in volume and customer satisfaction in the nation, year over year.

