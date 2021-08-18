Local Business Owner Named to National Board

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Barnett, owner and operator of Elk River Trading Company, was selected to the Board of Directors for the National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA). Election results were announced at the national convention held at the Omni Hotel in Fort Worth on July 10 of this year.

Barnett is a second-generation pawnbroker with over 30 years of experience specializing in firearms, jewelry, and pre-owned luxury handbags. He's been recognized as the 2008 SHOT Business Magazine Retailer of the Year, Ruger's first retailer of the year, ATK/Vista – Ammunition Retailer of the Year, Taurus Retailer of the Year, Multi-Time Hornady Ammunition Retailer of the Year, and Smith & Wesson Million Dollar Club member. Barnett is the past president of the Alabama Pawnbrokers Association and is currently serving as the Vice President of the Tennessee Pawnbrokers Association.

Fran Bishop, NPA Government Relations Liaison and former NPA President, said, "Rob retains such a wealth of information and is always willing to share. He will be a huge asset to the NPA Board of Directors."

The National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA) is the only national trade association representing independent pawnbrokers. "I have been an active member of the NPA for many years and it is an honor to be able to serve and represent my fellow pawnbrokers as a member of the board," says Barnett.

Joey Holley, President of the Alabama Pawnbrokers Association expresses, "Rob is a wealth of knowledge to me personally and the Alabama Pawnbrokers Association. He has always been eager to step up and do whatever it takes to better the pawn industry. I am excited to see his knowledge and experience at work to take the NPA to the next level."

About Elk River Trading Company

Elk River Trading Company is a locally owned and operated pawn business in Fayetteville, Tennessee. More information is available at www.elkrivertrading.com or by following @elkrivertradingcompany on Facebook or Instagram.

About The Pawnbroker Network

The Pawnbroker Network serves the pawn industry through connections, campaigns, and content. They facilitate the industry's first professional business network and host the first and only media blog at www.pawnbrokernetwork.com.

