Local Business Owner Scott Nemecheck Named to NSBA Leadership Council

News provided by

Finance Solution

28 Nov, 2023, 11:44 ET

SEMINOLE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Nemecheck, Finance Solution LLC in Seminole, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Nemecheck, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

"As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated Nemecheck. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."

Veteran, deacon, and recreational finance expert, Scott entered the industry over 18 years ago. After forming the necessary connections, Finance Solution was born. Today, working seamlessly with partner dealerships, his team facilitates the lending and insurance processes for customers looking to get started on their own adventures in the recreational industry.

Nemecheck joined his NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Nemecheck as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."

Please click here to learn more about FinanceMyToys.com
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz

SOURCE Finance Solution

