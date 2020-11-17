Local Business Owner Y'vonne Ormond Named to NSBA Leadership Council

ENCINITAS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Y'vonne Ormond, CEO of 5P Consulting in Encinitas, CA, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Ms. Ormond, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

Y'vonne Ormond, CEO of 5P Consulting located in San Diego, CA

"As a small-business owner, I see the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulations," stated Ms. Ormond. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take collective small-business messages to the people that need to hear it most: Congress. I'm passionate about making change through advocacy and solution building to allow small businesses to flourish and keep the economy growing."

Y'vonne Ormond is a business transformation professional with over two decades of experience working with organizations ranging from Fortune 50 to nonprofits. She holds a LEAN Six Sigma Black Belt with a strong emphasis on data management. She had a 20-year corporate career and 8 years ago flipped the switch to being an entrepreneur and founder.

Ms. Ormond joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses including but not limited to tax reform, labor and employment, entrepreneurial development, and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses have a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Y'vonne Ormond as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO, Todd McCracken. "She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."

5P Consulting is a business transformation firm located in San Diego, CA, that specializes in transforming business processes into digital solutions. Their mission is to optimize organizations driving them to improve their business productivity through process and technology.

Y'vonne Ormond, CEO of 5P Consulting

