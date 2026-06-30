Local Business Partners Start New Chapter of Business Ownership with Opening of New PostalAnnex Location in National City, California

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is proud to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in National City, CA to new owners, Vanesa Gonzalez and Pedro Olvera. This new PostalAnnex is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping, mailbox rental and office services to the local community.

Located in Southport Commercial Center at 2434 Southport Way, Ste. F, in National City, CA 91950, this new PostalAnnex location will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, as well as Office Services like copy and printing, packaging supplies and more. Prior to store ownership, Gonzalez was working as a government employee and Olvera continues to run a private practice as a psychologist.

"We were inspired to open a PostalAnnex when we saw a need in the National City community and are excited to be a useful resource for everyone," said Gonzalez.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"The passion and dedication of our franchisees are at the heart of our growth. This new PostalAnnex location reflects that spirit, with Vanesa and Pedro continuing our tradition of excellence while supporting the needs of local businesses and residents," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this PostalAnnex, located in Southport Commercial Center at 2434 Southport Way, Ste. F, in National City, CA 91950, and the services offered at the new National City location, please visit www.postalannex.com/25011.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.