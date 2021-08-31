Local Business Reaches Customer Service Milestone

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynasty Jewelry and Loan Pawn Shop in Norcross, Georgia, announces their 1,000th Google Review with a perfect 5.0 Star Rating. "We're thrilled to have reached this milestone," President Ben Levinson said, "because it's a reflection of the way that our team supports their customers every single day."

It's estimated that about 74 percent of local businesses have at least one Google review, while the average local business has 39 Google reviews with an average 4.4 star rating on Google.. When asked how their family's pawnshop has so far exceeded these averages, Joel Levinson replied, "We call it The Dynasty Difference. It's an attention to detail in everything we do, from the training we offer our team to the inventory we have on hand. People know that they can come to Dynasty and get the cash they need or the savings they want in a warm and welcoming environment."

Dynasty is known for its extensive collection of luxury handbags, designer watches, diamond jewelry, electronics, laptops, and even fine art. "We have something for everyone, and our inventory changes every day," Ben says.

One customer noted, in a recent review, "If you're looking to buy, you can't beat their inventory. You'll not only find pawn staples such as jewelry and tools, but also a vast selection of high-end shoes, purses, sunglasses, high-end art, furniture and electronics. If you're looking to sell or a short-term loan, you won't beat their pricing. Their staff consistently tries their best to get you to where you need to be … they utilize online mediums better than their peers, and their customer service is great."

The accolades don't stop at Google Reviews; the store has been named the 'Best of Gwinnett' winner since 2016 and has received other awards and recognitions over the years. The Levinsons are heavily involved in their community and the pawn industry, with Ben having served as a longtime member of the Board of Directors of the National Pawnbrokers Association, including in the role of President He also sits on the Board of Swing for a Cause which supports Toys for Tots. Dynasty is also a supporter of numerous community non-profits.

More information about Dynasty Jewelry and Loan is available at www.dynastypawn.com, by following them on Facebook or Instagram, or by calling 770-300-0099.

